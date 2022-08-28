ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once a Celtic always a Celtic: Where to find former Boston players signing new deals

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With each new season, Boston Celtics alumni come and go from the team and the NBA itself to other leagues, sometimes returning for new stints and others remaining overseas by design or by fate. As fan favorite big man Tacko Fall recently said (h/t to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson), “once a Celtic always a Celtic.”

Himself headed to China to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, trying to keep track of where the rest of Boston’s considerable alumni community is signing in even one offseason can sometimes be a daunting task for an individual — even a journalist — to keep track of.

So the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast got together with renowned Twitter Celtics historian Honest Larry to keep tabs on where to find the new workplaces of former Boston players for the 2022-23 basketball season in respective leagues around the globe.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to get up to speed on who is headed where while we share our favorite memories of some of our favorites.

Tacko Fall
