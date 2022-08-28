Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Defense

There are several members of the Lions defense who are battling for a roster spot, ahead of the team's preseason Week 3 game against the Steelers.

The Detroit Lions ' still have several roster battles of note to focus on ahead of the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Behind Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers , Detroit's expected starters, reserves Jason Cornell, Demetrius Taylor and Isaiah Buggs need to showcase to the coaching staff why they should be part of the 53-man roster.

The preseason finale is also very vital for defensive linemen John Cominsky and James Houston , who are both battling down to the wire to earn a spot on Aaron Glenn's defense.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Okudah , who has played solidly in his return from a torn Achilles, is still battling with cornerback Will Harris to earn the starting nod opposite of Amani Oruwariye .

“ Well, I would say this, the players that we’re counting that’s been here that we know -- like Charles (Harris), like (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, guys that are starters, man those guys are going to go out there and do what they do," said Glenn this week. You always need quality backup, you always need quality role players because man, this is a game of injuries. It’s the biggest equalizer in our game.

"If you don’t have those backups that’s getting those reps in that same position, man, you can find yourself behind the eight-ball," Glenn continued. "So, we want to make sure that everybody’s getting those quality reps. .... And then, in the game we need those backup guys to get ready to play because we don’t know what’s going to happen as the season progress. So, I think coach (Dan Campbell) does a really good job of making sure that there’s a good rotation between our starters and our backups, and things like that.”

Here is a look at an updated defensive depth chart, heading into Week 3 of the preseason.

Defensive line

EDGE rushers

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

James Houston

Julian Okwara -- Injured

Eric Banks -- Injured

Romeo Okwara -- PUP

Josh Paschal -- PUP

Interior defensive line

Alim McNeill

Michael Brockers

Isaiah Buggs

Jashon Cornell

Bruce Hector

Demetrius Taylor

Levi Onwuzurike -- Injured

Off-ball linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Anthony Pittman

Jarrad Davis

Josh Woods

Cornerbacks

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Bobby Price

Mark Gilbert

Saivion Smith

Cedric Boswell

Jerry Jacobs -- active/PUP list

Nickel cornerbacks

AJ Parker

Mike Hughes

Chase Lucas

Safeties

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Kerby Joseph

JuJu Hughes

C.J. Moore

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Injured