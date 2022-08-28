Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Defense
There are several members of the Lions defense who are battling for a roster spot, ahead of the team's preseason Week 3 game against the Steelers.
The Detroit Lions ' still have several roster battles of note to focus on ahead of the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers .
Behind Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers , Detroit's expected starters, reserves Jason Cornell, Demetrius Taylor and Isaiah Buggs need to showcase to the coaching staff why they should be part of the 53-man roster.
The preseason finale is also very vital for defensive linemen John Cominsky and James Houston , who are both battling down to the wire to earn a spot on Aaron Glenn's defense.
Jeff Okudah , who has played solidly in his return from a torn Achilles, is still battling with cornerback Will Harris to earn the starting nod opposite of Amani Oruwariye .
“ Well, I would say this, the players that we’re counting that’s been here that we know -- like Charles (Harris), like (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, guys that are starters, man those guys are going to go out there and do what they do," said Glenn this week. You always need quality backup, you always need quality role players because man, this is a game of injuries. It’s the biggest equalizer in our game.
"If you don’t have those backups that’s getting those reps in that same position, man, you can find yourself behind the eight-ball," Glenn continued. "So, we want to make sure that everybody’s getting those quality reps. .... And then, in the game we need those backup guys to get ready to play because we don’t know what’s going to happen as the season progress. So, I think coach (Dan Campbell) does a really good job of making sure that there’s a good rotation between our starters and our backups, and things like that.”
Here is a look at an updated defensive depth chart, heading into Week 3 of the preseason.
Defensive line
EDGE rushers
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Charles Harris
- Austin Bryant
- John Cominsky
- James Houston
- Julian Okwara -- Injured
- Eric Banks -- Injured
- Romeo Okwara -- PUP
- Josh Paschal -- PUP
Interior defensive line
- Alim McNeill
- Michael Brockers
- Isaiah Buggs
- Jashon Cornell
- Bruce Hector
- Demetrius Taylor
- Levi Onwuzurike -- Injured
Off-ball linebackers
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Chris Board
- Anthony Pittman
- Jarrad Davis
- Josh Woods
Cornerbacks
- Amani Oruwariye
- Jeff Okudah
- Will Harris
- Bobby Price
- Mark Gilbert
- Saivion Smith
- Cedric Boswell
- Jerry Jacobs -- active/PUP list
Nickel cornerbacks
- AJ Parker
- Mike Hughes
- Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Tracy Walker
- DeShon Elliott
- Kerby Joseph
- JuJu Hughes
- C.J. Moore
- Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Injured
