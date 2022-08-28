ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car hits three people after mounting pavement in Dublin: Two rushed to hospital after late-night incident - as man is arrested for dangerous driving

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Three men were struck by a car which mounted the pavement in Dublin last night.

Two pedestrians were rushed to St James' Hospital with serious injuries after the crash in the Thomas Street area of the Irish capital at around 11.20pm.

A third man did not need medical attention, The Sun reports.

The driver of the car - a man in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and then charged. He is now set to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin tomorrow at 10.30am.

A spokesman said: 'Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision and incident of dangerous driving that occurred on the evening of Saturday, 27th August, 2022, in Dublin 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dh1Sa_0hYilZiY00
Two pedestrians were rushed to St James' Hospital with serious injuries after the crash in the Thomas Street area of the Irish capital at around 11.20pm

'At approximately 11:20pm, a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

'Two of the pedestrians were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

'The third male did not require immediate medical attention.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Dangerous Driving#Pavement#Rushed To Hospital#Traffic Accident#St James Hospital#Irish#Sun#St James S Hospital
The Independent

Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river

The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

570K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy