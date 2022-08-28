An American family touring the Scottish Highlands killed in a car crash

Last picture of Jared Bastion and sister Katie together on the Isle of Skye, western Scotland. GoFundMe

An Illinois family died while vacationing in Scotland after their car collided with a truck.

The family of three, identified as Kathryn (Katie) Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, a chef from Champaign, Illinois, and their mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, experienced the collision near Newtonmore in Cairngorms Mountains in the east Highlands on August 10.

According to the family's GoFundMe , Basion and Mauch died at the scene, while a critically injured Bastion-Strong was airlifted to hospital, where she died three days later.

The Daily Mail reports that the truck driver, a 59-year-old man, was unharmed in the collision.

GoFundMe pages have been created for the families of Katie and Jared , who left behind six children and spouses.