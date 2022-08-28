ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American family touring the Scottish Highlands killed in a car crash

By Bethany Dawson
 4 days ago
Last picture of Jared Bastion and sister Katie together on the Isle of Skye, western Scotland.

  • Father was killed alongside his sister and mother after they were involved in a crash with a truck in Scotland.
  • Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were pronounced dead at the scene of the smash on August 10.
  • Sister Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, was airlifted to hospital but died a few days later.

An Illinois family died while vacationing in Scotland after their car collided with a truck.

The family of three, identified as Kathryn (Katie) Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, a chef from Champaign, Illinois, and their mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, experienced the collision near Newtonmore in  Cairngorms Mountains in the east Highlands on August 10.

According to the family's GoFundMe , Basion and Mauch died at the scene, while a critically injured Bastion-Strong was airlifted to hospital, where she died three days later.

The Daily Mail reports that the truck driver, a 59-year-old man, was unharmed in the collision.

GoFundMe pages have been created for the families of Katie and Jared , who left behind six children and spouses.

Comments / 88

Chris Campbell
4d ago

i just came from England where daughter lives. Drive fast there and i was a nervous wreck! im so sorry and prayers for their loved ones.

Reply(7)
29
Hart To Hart
4d ago

I'm Amazed 30yrs Later Looking Back On My Military Days In Duecthland That I Didn't Rap My Audi4000 Around A Telephone Pole Trying To Keep Up With The Fraus And Fraulines

Reply(6)
9
CG Pi74!
4d ago

What a nightmare! Hopefully won't be to much to travel. My deepest condolences to the family and friends.

Reply
15
Champaign, IL
