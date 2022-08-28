ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he supports 'a tax cut for working people that will affect everybody' over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

By Pocharapon Neammanee
 4 days ago
U.S. Senate Candidate Rep. Tim Ryan

  • Rep. Tim Ryan on Sunday said he supports a tax cut over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
  • Ryan said that Biden's student loan forgiveness plan 'targeted' and sent the wrong message.
  • The representative said that working people who did not go to college need help as well.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan on Sunday said that he supports a tax cut that would help working-class Americans instead of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

"There's a lot of people out there making 30, 40 grand a year that didn't go to college, and they need help as well, which is why I have been proposing a tax cut for working people that will affect everybody," Rep. Tim Ryan said on CNN's State of the Union.

Biden on Wednesday said his administration plans to forgive $10,000 in federal student-loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 per year, with up to $20,000 in relief for those who received Pell grants and fall under the same income threshold, Insider previously reported.

The Ohio lawmaker is of a few in the Democratic party who vocalized their mixed review , while others have been praising Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Ryan, who is running for Senate in the state of Ohio, said that Biden's approach " sends the wrong message " and that a lot of Americans are hurting right now.

"People are getting crushed with inflation, crushed with gas prices, food prices, and all the rest. And I think a targeted approach right now really does send the wrong message, " Ryan said.

Comments / 45

Doggone Right
4d ago

It will be interesting to track the following. The student loan forgiveness is not a done deal yet..I think it may be just another red herring from the Democrats. How it works, Stage one, tell people you WILL forgive their student loans. Get elected, problem happens, Biden uses executive order to implement other policies that go very badly, putting the Dem party in jeopardy for midterms. Next, goto the buy a vote policy again by delaying payments for 18 months until we are closer to the midterm. Next, right before midterms, announce you are giving forgiveness but give no real details to loan servicers or borrowers. Make sure to include outrageous language to provoke Republican objection. Then announce all the opposition by Republicans, and stress the need to vote Dem, eventhough Dems control both houses and can pass anything. Then after election and Student loan forgiveness fails, Biden again blames Republicans. Use again in 2024

Moose McGillicuddy
4d ago

I prefer a 30 year moratorium on electing progressives. Only JFK democrats and MAGA conservatives. This country would become great again right quick!

Orioles Fan
4d ago

Gee can homeowners get 'forgiveness' for their mortgages too like students got forgiveness over their loans. A mortgage is a loan too. Let's treat all borrowers the same. See where this throws our economy.

