Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he supports 'a tax cut for working people that will affect everybody' over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan on Sunday said that he supports a tax cut that would help working-class Americans instead of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
"There's a lot of people out there making 30, 40 grand a year that didn't go to college, and they need help as well, which is why I have been proposing a tax cut for working people that will affect everybody," Rep. Tim Ryan said on CNN's State of the Union.
Biden on Wednesday said his administration plans to forgive $10,000 in federal student-loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 per year, with up to $20,000 in relief for those who received Pell grants and fall under the same income threshold, Insider previously reported.
The Ohio lawmaker is of a few in the Democratic party who vocalized their mixed review , while others have been praising Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Ryan, who is running for Senate in the state of Ohio, said that Biden's approach " sends the wrong message " and that a lot of Americans are hurting right now.
"People are getting crushed with inflation, crushed with gas prices, food prices, and all the rest. And I think a targeted approach right now really does send the wrong message, " Ryan said.Read the original article on Insider
