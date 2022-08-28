Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. North Dakota: How to watch Week 1 matchup
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program returns to Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season’s home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskers enter the matchup 0-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the 2022 season also marked the third straight season the Huskers have opened the season away from Memorial Stadium and the third straight season-opening loss for the program. The last time UNL opened the season on the road prior to the current three-game streak was 1999, a 42-7 win at Iowa.
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Huskers React: Bowless Scott Frost will be gone
The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.
Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
Look: Nebraska Placed On Unfortunate ESPN List
As if losing to Northwestern to start the season wasn't enough of a gut punch, the Nebraska Cornhuskers now find themselves plummeting in the national rankings - and right onto a list they'd really rather not be in. On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan McGee placed Nebraska on his dreaded "College football...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
