Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
As if losing to Northwestern to start the season wasn't enough of a gut punch, the Nebraska Cornhuskers now find themselves plummeting in the national rankings - and right onto a list they'd really rather not be in. On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan McGee placed Nebraska on his dreaded "College football...
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Officials with the University of Colorado announced on Thursday that the Buffaloes men's basketball team will play Nebraska next month in an exhibition game. Ticket proceeds from the game will go towards survivors and first responders of the Marshall Fire. The fire on Dec. 30 in Boulder County destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged dozens of businesses. The game will take place at 4 p.m. in Boulder at the CU Events Center on Oct. 30. CU Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he's "proud that we can host this exhibition." "It will help provide necessary recovery services, and a fun evening of basketball, for so many that are still in need. I encourage our community to come out and show their continued support for this important, and ongoing, recovery effort," Boyle said. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 26. They will be priced at between $15 and $20. "We are honored ... to help people in the Boulder community affected by the last year's (Marshall Fire)," Nebraska head coach Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release.
