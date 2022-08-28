Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
cleveland19.com
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
coolcleveland.com
Berea Arts Fest Offers a Day of Art Shopping, Music, Food & Kids’ Fun
Sun 9/11 @ 10AM-5PM The Berea Arts Fest returns this year for the 32nd year to showcase around 100 outstanding artists and craftspeople on Front Street in downtown Berea, a chance to shop early for holiday presents and chat with the people who made them. The Festival committee is especially proud to encourage and support creative people in the community and students of all ages. And art raffle offers the opportunity to win art donated by these artists. A special exhibits are will feature work by students of all ages from throughout northeast Ohio.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
WKYC
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds to host Cleveland Oktoberfest Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10: How to purchase tickets
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 3, 2021. The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest filled with beer, food and live music is returning to the Cuyahoga County fairgrounds this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters quickly put out fire at restaurant in the Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant on the East Bank of the Flats. The fire happened at Collision Bend Brewing Company in the 1200 block of Old River Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the small fire was on the...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
coolcleveland.com
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
cleveland19.com
Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Mayfield’s Village Butcher takes top prize in Best Sub Sandwich Contest even though only open 9 weeks
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio – When you have a taste for a great sub sandwich, your local butcher shop may not be the first place you head, but for regulars at The Village Butcher, located in Mayfield Village, that is the first thought that comes to mind. When Cleveland.com announced...
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
Fearing displacement, Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park residents form union, demand to stay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Facing a possible exodus from their long-time homes, residents of a lakefront mobile home park in North Collinwood have formed a tenant union and are demanding to stay in place. And if they are forced to leave, residents are demanding ample time for planning -- and compensation for the homes they may lose.
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas this afternoon
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
Claddagh Irish Pubs chain official, based in Solon, falsified documents to avoid paying $1 million in sales tax in eight states, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief financial officer for a company that owns a chain of Irish pubs is accused of falsifying documents to avoid paying $1 million in sales tax to eight states, including Ohio. Ciaran Dillon of Solon shaved off about a month of sales tax each year...
cleveland19.com
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
