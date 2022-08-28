ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Crist running mate Hernandez-Mats calls DeSantis criticism ‘laughable’

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Charlie Crist’s pick to join him on the ticket as lieutenant governor made the rounds Wednesday on the campaign trail. Karla Hernandez-Mats, in addition to speaking with potential voters, had some pretty sharp words for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to his comments earlier this week.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis blasts Hernandez-Mats as Crist’s running mate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came out swinging on Tuesday morning. He attacked Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, accusing her of shielding an accused child predator. “I think that’s disqualifying to be in any political office, much less the lieutenant governor...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Pembroke Park, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy