Victorville man jailed on suspicion of killing woman in abandoned house

A Redlands woman has been jailed on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Target store in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, a deputy from the Apple Valley station was dispatched to the store in the 19000 block of Bear Valley Road for a retail theft report. According to an employee, a male and female entered the store. The female selected various merchandise, concealed it in a bag and exited the store. Both were seen leaving the location in a white Toyota Corolla.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO