Victorville man jailed on suspicion of killing woman in abandoned house

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement from Victorville Walmart
An Apple Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling cash and gift card funds from a Victorville Walmart. Marcus Jefferson, 26, was an employee of a third-party vendor at the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road. Jefferson’s cash register had a daily shortage, which prompted Walmart Loss Prevention to perform an internal audit. When it became apparent that something was amiss, he was reported to police.
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
vvng.com
Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands woman arrested on suspicion of retail theft in the High Desert
A Redlands woman has been jailed on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Target store in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, a deputy from the Apple Valley station was dispatched to the store in the 19000 block of Bear Valley Road for a retail theft report. According to an employee, a male and female entered the store. The female selected various merchandise, concealed it in a bag and exited the store. Both were seen leaving the location in a white Toyota Corolla.
vvng.com
Convicted felon arrested after stealing a water tank in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted 37-year-old felon was arrested on multiple charges after he stole a water tank from a property in Adelanto. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 4:35 pm, deputies responded to a theft call near Shadow Mountain Road and Greenbush in Adelanto. According to...
Fontana Herald News
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
vvng.com
19-year-old from Phelan arrested after leading police on a 67-mile long pursuit
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 19-year-old that led police on a 67-mile-long pursuit was taken into custody in Phelan. It happened on August 29, 2022, at about 1:54 am, when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department attempted to stop a Honda being driven at a high rate of speed, near Main Street and Topaz Avenue.
vvng.com
K9 Bailey detects narcotics inside tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on I-15 freeway
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fresh out of training K9 Bailey wasted no time in helping Barstow Police Officers find narcotics inside a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on the I-15 freeway. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:26 P.M., Officer Bryce Carson conducted a traffic enforcement stop of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
vvng.com
Adelanto man killed in crash on Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man was killed in a crash on US Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver, officials said. It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 1:19 pm, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Emergency personnel arrived...
vvng.com
Man tracks cell phone inside stolen truck to locate suspect in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man used the tracking signal on a phone inside of his stolen truck to help police locate the suspect in Apple Valley. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Central Road in the town of Apple Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle.
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
247headline.com
Apple Valley Felon Arrested for Stealing Running Car
Apple Valley, Ca. – An Apple Valley man was arrested after stealing a vehicle that was left running outside of Liquor Store on Monday evening. Just before 5:00 p.m. on August, 29, 2022, deputies were called to the Liquor Store in the 13000 block of Central Road in the Town of Apple Valley for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that he went inside the store leaving the vehicle running. When he went back out, he witnessed his vehicle being driven away by the suspect, later identified as Johnathan Roy Westle Suttle, 26, of Apple Valley.
Comments / 1