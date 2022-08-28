Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago
Quite scary for everyone in the area and I can imagine that kids who play there would be upset too. Hoping the injured heal quickly and RIP to the deceased victim. 🙏
SuperXNova
4d ago
These shootings are happening way to frequent and getting closer and closer to our home. Rip to the person who lost their life 😢
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)
Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
KREM
Young black bear spotted in a tree in North Spokane neighborhood removed
Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who he fell from the tree and landed on a crash pad. The bear was healthy after the fall.
FOX 28 Spokane
Two teenagers unlikely to survive after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the two teenage girls injured in a crash on Trent Avenue on Tuesday are unlikely to survive. WSP said both girls are still alive and on life support at Sacred Heart and it is unlikely they will recover. Last Updated:...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
FOX 28 Spokane
West lanes of Trent closed after serious accident between car and dump truck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An accident between a car and a dump truck left at least one person seriously injured Tuesday morning. The wreck is on the 16017 block of Trent Avenue. The westbound lanes are completely blocked by emergency crews. A photo tweeted out by Washington State Patrol...
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years
PRIEST RIVER, ID - On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene, of Priest River, ID for multiple counts of arson in connection to multiple wildfires that were intentionally set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area over the past two years.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
KHQ Right Now
New pictures show how dangerous brush fires are
SPOKANE, Wash. - New pictures from a brush fire in Browne's Addition show how dangerous brush fires can be. For information on the fire, click here.
KREM
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree assault. His bond is set at $5,000 and his arraignment is Sept. 7.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape. Nash has also been found not guilty on one additional count of rape and not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
Sandpoint Reader
Wildfires burn north of Bonner County
August saw North Idaho’s fire danger elevated to “Very High,” as well as a number of lightning storms igniting fires throughout the panhandle — a handful of which continue to burn. While none of these blazes are located in Bonner County, locals may notice smoke coming into the area as fire crews continue to work toward containment.
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
