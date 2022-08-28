ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 6

Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago

Quite scary for everyone in the area and I can imagine that kids who play there would be upset too. Hoping the injured heal quickly and RIP to the deceased victim. 🙏

Reply
5
SuperXNova
4d ago

These shootings are happening way to frequent and getting closer and closer to our home. Rip to the person who lost their life 😢

Reply
5
Related
KHQ Right Now

Deputies investigate fatal Greenacres motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening. According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)

Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Park#Shooting#Violent Crime#Spokane Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years

PRIEST RIVER, ID - On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene, of Priest River, ID for multiple counts of arson in connection to multiple wildfires that were intentionally set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area over the past two years.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Wildfires burn north of Bonner County

August saw North Idaho’s fire danger elevated to “Very High,” as well as a number of lightning storms igniting fires throughout the panhandle — a handful of which continue to burn. While none of these blazes are located in Bonner County, locals may notice smoke coming into the area as fire crews continue to work toward containment.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy