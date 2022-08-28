Read full article on original website
Related
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
KCTV 5
Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate reported escaped from the Lansing Correction Facility has been taken into custody. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said an officer saw Michael Stroede walking along the road in the area of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The escapee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver hospitalized after Nodaway Co. semi crash into corn field
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside of an apartment complex on Harrison Street.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash with semi on US 71 in Kansas City
At least two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi on U.S. 71. in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in Belton standoff pronounced dead, investigation ongoing
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Couple caught in middle of Kansas City police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
KCTV 5
Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KCTV 5
KCPD locates missing 15-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today. The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
Overland Park police looking for male suspect involved in attempted kidnapping
Officers responded to W. 91st Terrace and Robinson Street in reference to an attempted kidnapping that occurred around 3:45 p.m.
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
KMBC.com
Overland Park Fire Department says discarded cigarette caused Thursday morning apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department says it has reached a conclusion on the cause of an early morning apartment fire. OPFD says an improperly discarded cigarette ignited the fire Thursday at the Meadowlark Hills Apartments. Fire investigators say 'carelessly discarded smoking material' caused the early...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0