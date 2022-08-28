ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD locates missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen earlier today. The police say that Soledad Brooks was last seen in the area of W. 124th Street and Wornall Road. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
