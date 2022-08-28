Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction maintenance program continues to improve city streets
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since 2017, the City of Grand Junction has been working to improve city streets with the Grand Junction Street Maintenance Program. The goal of this program is to maintain the street network throughout the city in a sustainable yet low-cost method. Street conditions are measured...
nbc11news.com
Highway 6 & 50 closed
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
City of Grand Junction Gets Much-Needed Clean Up
You may not have noticed, but the city of Grand Junction isn't looking quite as trashy lately. It's incredible how trash builds up and accumulates over time and before you know it, you've got a huge mess. That's why I tend to get a little irritated when I see people dropping cigarette butts on the ground or when I see pieces of trash on the Riverfront Trail. It all adds up.
nbc11news.com
Weekly Drought Monitor update shows improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Drought Monitor update released on Thursday, September 1 showed some change, and the change was in a good direction. Severe Drought has covered Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties since May 24, and the severe drought has been persistent. Only a small area of severe drought is still shown from near Delta to near Montrose. The rest of Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties have improved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Hunters be aware: CPW seeking comment on potential limits to elk archery hunting licenses in Grand Mesa area
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public comment on potential changes to elk archery hunting licenses for the Grand Mesa area. CPW states that over-the-counter license sales are currently unlimited and not restricted by sex for the entirety of the Grand Mesa hunting areas. It is currently seeking comments from the public about a possible limit to the amount of OTC elk archery licenses available.
nbc11news.com
Robbery suspect apprehended on North Avenue
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police responded to a call reporting an armed man inside a business on North Avenue Thursday afternoon. KKCO’s crew spotted about five police cars and we have received reports that the man has been apprehended. This story is still developing, and more information will...
nbc11news.com
Applications now available for residential burn permits
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health will start accepting residential burn permits on September 1, 2022. The fall burn season runs through September 30 for the City of Grand Junction, and through October 31 for the rest of Mesa County. Residents can apply online for permits. More...
westernslopenow.com
Open Burn Season Starting Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Permits for open burning are now available for Mesa County residents. If you would like to obtain a residential permit, you can purchase them through the Mesa County Public Health website. All proceeds from permits will benefit the Grand Junction Fire Protection District. If you need...
IN THIS ARTICLE
REPORT: Bear leapt from tree and charged woman, causing serious injury in Colorado
Following an initial report of a bear attack in the Garfield County town of New Castle, additional details have been released. At about 2 AM on Wednesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified by Colorado State Patrol about a bear attack that had occurred. In the early morning hours,...
How Does the Elevation of Montrose Compare to the Rest of Colorado?
If you don't live in Colorado, you know one thing about Colorado. Oh, and mountains. You also know about mountains. So, two things!. If you've ever wondered about Montrose's elevation but didn't really feel like looking it up, worry not! We have you covered! Plus, below you can see exactly how the elevation of Montrose stacks up with other places in Colorado.
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
UPDATE 11:44 a.m. - MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Troopers confirmed that a second person has died. Authorities stated that the two were both in the same vehicle and were from out of state. This story is developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
nbc11news.com
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Near record-breaking heat to interrupt rainy trend in some parts of Colorado
The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for high temperatures along Colorado's Western Slope to near record-breaking over the next few days. "A ridge of high pressure centered just to our west will allow for mostly sunny skies and well above seasonal temperatures today and into the week. Afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than seasonal for late August, with a few triple digit readings possible," the service said on Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
Grass off-leash temporarily closed at Las Calonias dog park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The east side of the off-leash park at the Dog Park at Las Calonias is temporarily closed for routine aeration and fertilization. Temporary signs marking the closure have been posted at the park. The park routinely closes sections of the park for maintenance to ensure...
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
Grand Junction Colorado Concerts and Events Happening In September
Summer may be winding down, but the Grand Valley is buzzing in September with concerts and special events. September is one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to concerts and special events in Grand Junction. Don't even think about slowing down. The Big Three and So...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Body of missing Battlement Mesa man found less than two miles away from where he resided, coroner confirmed Thursday
The body of a missing Battlement Mesa man last seen walking away from a local gas station nearly three weeks ago was discovered less than two miles away from where he resided, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning. Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was a resident at the...
soprissun.com
BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet
In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
nbc11news.com
Record highs will be tested amid unseasonably warm weather this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Near-record warmth on Tuesday afternoon won’t be hurried to an end. The beginning of Autumn is just three weeks away, but Summer isn’t ready to let go. We’re likely to challenge record high temperatures every day through next Monday. How Long Will...
Grand Junction’s New Restaurant On Orchard Mesa Officially Open
Hungry Orchard Mesa residents no longer need to make a run for the border. Grand Junction can now begin to think outside the bun with the Grand Opening of this new restaurant. The Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa officially opened today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The sign isn't even up yet, but people are already flocking to this new food option.
Comments / 0