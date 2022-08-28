ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Covid has caused people losing family members, friends, jobs, cars, homes, and our way of life has changed, never to return. We do not shop the same, play, eat, interact with family or friends. We can’t get on a plane, visit someone dear to us in a hospital. We talk to our doctor on the phone rather than visit. (How is that even doctoring). Our lives have changed irreparably and I miss it terribly.

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies

California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
California excessive heat wave: what you need to know

OAKLAND, Calif. - Summer is almost over but Mother Nature is about to unleash the hottest weather of the year in the Bay Area and across California. Forecasters predict intense heat over the next four days and health officials are offering tips on how to beat the soaring temps. Here's...
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures

California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit

Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
