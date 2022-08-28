ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
The US Sun

What do British people call cigarettes?

CULTURAL differences in each and every country across the globe is what makes it so extraordinary and unique. Despite sharing the English language, the UK and US both have differing dialects and phrases to keep up with - even for smoking. What do British people call cigarettes?. Across the pond,...
The Independent

Woman drowns while filming afternoon swim on Facebook livestream at Canada hotel

A 24-year-old woman tragically drowned while filming an afternoon swim on a Facebook livestream in Canada. Careworker Hellen “Wendy” Nyabuto’s family is now seeking help to repatriate her body from Toronto to her home country of Kenya. “On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned,” her younger brother Enock Nyabuto wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”Nyabuto was staying at a Key Motel in Chatsworth, Ontario, when she appeared smiling and interacting with viewers of...
