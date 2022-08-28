ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo girls tennis secures tight GNC win at Phillips

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

The Antigo Red Robins girls tennis team got back in the win column Thursday, leaving Phillips with a 4-3 win.

Despite perennially finishing near the bottom of the Great Northern Conference standings, this year’s edition of the Loggers features 15 girls and a competitive team.

The Robins made the trip with a slightly depleted roster, needing to forfeit the No. 3 doubles flight.

Despite that, Antigo captured four of the six matches to earn the win.

Sierra Oelke played perhaps her best match of the season, dominating Phillips’ Rachel Fusak in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Jacqueline Belling grabbed her first win of the year in No. 2 singles, defeating Arianna Riley of Philips in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Antigo didn’t fare nearly as well in the No. 3 and 4 flights however. Hailey Warren dropped a 2-6, 4-6 match to Kylie Soberg. Warren fought hard throughout the match, but Soberg got the best of her in a long outing.

Freshman Hailey Burhop has been playing with more confidence and it showed against Isabella Teeters of Phillips, but Burhop still dropped the match 1-6, 3-6. Despite the loss, she was pleased with her improved performance.

With the team score at 2-2, the Lady Robins needed both of the doubles teams to win in order to secure a team victory.

With all the singles players finished, both teams watched from the sidelines to see who would walk say with the “W”.

Both flights were close. At No. 1 doubles, Molly Neufeld, back with her normal partner, Elena Bussiere, managed to grab a close first set, 6-3 against the Phillips combo of Brooke Stein and Ariel Henney.

“Both girls are learning to be more aggressive at the net and take advantage of put away opportunities,” head coach Dave Zalewski said.

In the adjacent court, at No. 2 doubles, Anna Vandeweerd and Julia Volpentesta fell behind in the first set, only to catch up and take the lead after a 5-5 tie and then win two games in a row to take set one 7-5 against Phillips Megan DeLeasky and Kaitlyn Matthewson.

Back to the Robins’ No. 1 pair, they and the Phillips duo went back and forth before knotting things up at 6-6.

The same thing happened with the two doubles team. All four Antigo players were fighting to secure a conference team win as was Phillips. But on this day, the ball bounced favorably for the Red Robin girls.

First, Neufeld and Bussiere won their tie breaker 7-4, evening the team score at three apiece.

With all eyes on the last remaining players, Vandeweerd and Volpentesta eked out the victory with a 7-3 tie break giving themselves a win and more importantly, the team a conference win.

“I see the team slowly improving,” Zalewski added. “They are a work in progress.”

Antigo improved to 3-7 overall with the win and 1-1 in the GNC. Phillips dropped to 0-2 in conference play.

Next up for Zalewski’s Lady Robins is a trip to Lakeland for a GNC match on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Antigo, WI
City
Phillips, WI
Antigo, WI
Sports
Phillips, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gnc#Red Robin#The Antigo Red Robins
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
155
Followers
617
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy