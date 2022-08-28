Antigo girls tennis secures tight GNC win at Phillips

The Antigo Red Robins girls tennis team got back in the win column Thursday, leaving Phillips with a 4-3 win.

Despite perennially finishing near the bottom of the Great Northern Conference standings, this year’s edition of the Loggers features 15 girls and a competitive team.

The Robins made the trip with a slightly depleted roster, needing to forfeit the No. 3 doubles flight.

Despite that, Antigo captured four of the six matches to earn the win.

Sierra Oelke played perhaps her best match of the season, dominating Phillips’ Rachel Fusak in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Jacqueline Belling grabbed her first win of the year in No. 2 singles, defeating Arianna Riley of Philips in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Antigo didn’t fare nearly as well in the No. 3 and 4 flights however. Hailey Warren dropped a 2-6, 4-6 match to Kylie Soberg. Warren fought hard throughout the match, but Soberg got the best of her in a long outing.

Freshman Hailey Burhop has been playing with more confidence and it showed against Isabella Teeters of Phillips, but Burhop still dropped the match 1-6, 3-6. Despite the loss, she was pleased with her improved performance.

With the team score at 2-2, the Lady Robins needed both of the doubles teams to win in order to secure a team victory.

With all the singles players finished, both teams watched from the sidelines to see who would walk say with the “W”.

Both flights were close. At No. 1 doubles, Molly Neufeld, back with her normal partner, Elena Bussiere, managed to grab a close first set, 6-3 against the Phillips combo of Brooke Stein and Ariel Henney.

“Both girls are learning to be more aggressive at the net and take advantage of put away opportunities,” head coach Dave Zalewski said.

In the adjacent court, at No. 2 doubles, Anna Vandeweerd and Julia Volpentesta fell behind in the first set, only to catch up and take the lead after a 5-5 tie and then win two games in a row to take set one 7-5 against Phillips Megan DeLeasky and Kaitlyn Matthewson.

Back to the Robins’ No. 1 pair, they and the Phillips duo went back and forth before knotting things up at 6-6.

The same thing happened with the two doubles team. All four Antigo players were fighting to secure a conference team win as was Phillips. But on this day, the ball bounced favorably for the Red Robin girls.

First, Neufeld and Bussiere won their tie breaker 7-4, evening the team score at three apiece.

With all eyes on the last remaining players, Vandeweerd and Volpentesta eked out the victory with a 7-3 tie break giving themselves a win and more importantly, the team a conference win.

“I see the team slowly improving,” Zalewski added. “They are a work in progress.”

Antigo improved to 3-7 overall with the win and 1-1 in the GNC. Phillips dropped to 0-2 in conference play.

Next up for Zalewski’s Lady Robins is a trip to Lakeland for a GNC match on Thursday.