‘Never seen somebody that fast in my life’: Eagles K’Von Wallace reacts to getting smoked by Tyreek Hill

NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New LocationsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Andrews sends Lamar Jackson warning to NFL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason and he’s hoping to put pen to paper before Week 1. No matter what happens though, Lamar is clearly focused on balling out in 2022. Even his teammates are seeing the fire in his eyes.
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning
The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
Browns tighten up Deshaun Watson-led QB room by cutting former top pick
When Josh Rosen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals out of UCLA, many felt as if the quarterback was on the path to NFL stardom. He was fresh off of a strong college career and had potential without question. But things never materialized in Arizona. Since 2018, Rosen has played in just 10 total games. He technically played 4 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, but tallied just 11 passing attempts. However, Josh Rosen had a chance to compete for the starting job with the Cleveland Browns given Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB
Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during […] The post Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade
On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news
The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed
Tragedy hit the Miami Dolphins organization on Saturday as long-time executive Jason Jenkins passed away at just 47 years old. It’s now been revealed why exactly he died. Via Steve Wych, it came from natural causes: “Dolphins SVP Jason Jenkins passed away due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner. A blood clot traveled […] The post Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins’ tragic cause of death, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 1st-round pick’s comeback attempt with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs falls short
The Kansas City Chiefs have a revamped receiving corps for 2022 after trading superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. As many questions as Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and company still have to answer for the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid has enough confidence in his rebuilt group of receivers that a former first-round pick once again finds himself without a job.
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
CJ Stroud sends scary message to college nation ahead of 2022 season opener
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud was absolutely fantastic last season, posting video game numbers. But, in his mind, that was just the beginning. “Honestly, I don’t think I really did a lot,” Stroud said of the 2021 season. “I feel like I barely touched my potential. I feel like I can do a lot more.”
John Elway’s Net Worth in 2022
John Elway is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos throughout his 16-year NFL career. Currently, he is a consultant for the Broncos, but he has been in the team’s front office since 2011 where he served as their general manager, executive vice president of football operations, and president of football operations. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about John Elway’s net worth in 2022.
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
