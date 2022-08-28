Volunteer opportunities for the week of Aug. 29

Wausau Pilot & Review

Administrative Volunteer Needed! RSVP is looking for a program administrative assistant for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program office. Would prefer availability of 6-8 hours per week. Administrative duties include: answer telephone, help maintain volunteer database and volunteer files, tracking hours and service locations, help maintain Community Calendar, update partnering agency contact information, take reservations for RSVP events, and assist with mailings. Contact Susan at 715-298-5721 if you are interested in learning more!

Blossom of Lights Volunteer Crew Needed! Monk Botanical Gardens is excited to launch Wausau’s first-ever walking light show which will take you through the Gardens and end at the Kitchen Garden and Potager. This event is Thursdays-Saturdays October 6-29th from 6:30-8:30 pm. Volunteer tasks include Parking Attendants, Ticket Takers, Drink and/or Merchandise Sales, Wayfinders, Housekeeping Patrol. Volunteers receive a t-shirt and get to experience the lights themselves after their shift. Must be 16+ to volunteer. If you have any questions or are interested in volunteering, please email info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309.

Give the Gift of a Lift! Faith In Action provides seniors with free transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, general shopping, and other personal reasons such as visiting a dear friend or loved one in a nursing home or going to the salon/barber shop. This is a flexible opportunity, volunteer as much or as little as you’d like! Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIA@gmail.com to start the volunteer application process.

Help with Art in the Park Clean Up! Small group or individual volunteers needed to help clean up after Art in the Park on Sunday, September 11th from 4-6pm. Contact Jan to get involved at jansriver@gmail.com or call 715-675-7740.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donate Charging Cables! The Women’s Community needs charging cables for both iPhones (lightning cables) and Androids (C-type cables). Donations can be delivered M-F between 8am and 4:30pm at 3200 Hillcrest Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Twin Bedding Needed! The Salvation Army Transitional Living Center is looking for NEW items including twin bed sheets, comforters, and pillows. Donations can be delivered to 202 Callon Street in Wausau. Contact 715-845-4272 with questions.

Find more donation and volunteer opportunities

Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.