This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York
Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.
9 Famous Classmates From Western New York
It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
