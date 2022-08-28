ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan says he’ll join Biden at upcoming Ohio stop

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Greg Nash Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is seen during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget fo the Department of Defense on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan said on Sunday that he plans to join President Biden at an upcoming event in the Buckeye State.

“Yes, I will. This is a huge opportunity,” Ryan, who’s currently serving in the House of Representatives, told host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The CHIPS Act that we passed is all about reshoring high-end manufacturing jobs. Intel is going to invest, what they’re saying, up to $100 billion into Ohio to manufacture these chips…that we need for our cars and all the technology,” Ryan said, referring to legislation passed and signed into law in an effort to help restore high-end manufacturing jobs.

“This is the biggest, most transformational economic development project in Ohio’s history,” he added. “I will be there.”

Biden plans to be in Ohio in September for the groundbreaking of Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor facilities, the White House said last week.

“The average wage there is going to be $135,000 a year. Those are the jobs we’re talking about,” Ryan told Bash on Sunday. “Those are the jobs with dignity. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

Ryan will face Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in November’s midterm election.

An Emerson College poll published last week found that Vance, who is backed by former President Trump, leading Ryan by 3 points, with 45 percent of respondents supporting Vance and 42 percent backing Ryan.

Doug Coulter
4d ago

Don't spend your time coming to Ohio let alone be with Biden. Your both cut from the same cloth and Ohio doesn't need its soil tainted by your coming here. Go to one of your sanctuary cities and spread your fertilizer there.

hdc
4d ago

remember Ryan. who Joe Biden is. left America citizen behind? billions dollars of equipment behind. hunter Biden corruption can't afford gasoline. can't afford food, can't afford utilities. can't afford Joe Biden. can't afford inflation an you want Biden?

Ralph DeRose
4d ago

A vote for Ryan is a vote forBiden and his abhorrent policies to kill America before the next president….

