Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran idle Thursday for Rangers
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Charlie Culberson will replace Duran on third base and bat eighth. Duran started the past 10 games for the Rangers. Culberson has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Turner will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Brewers position Garrett Mitchell in center field on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell will make his sixth outfield appearance after Tyrone Taylor was benched versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Mitchell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fifth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Yardbarker
Rookie SP Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record with 16 K's against Rockies
On Thursday night, Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves mustache-rocking rookie starter, broke a franchise record previously held by a Hall of Famer. Strider was nearly unhittable against the Colorado Rockies, fanning 16 batters to pass legend John Smoltz (15) for the most K's in a game by a Braves pitcher.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Sam Haggerty batting ninth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Haggerty will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria caching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Viloria will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Henderson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Henderson for 5.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild batting sixth for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fairchild will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. TJ Friedl moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fairchild for 6.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stott will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. Sosa will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Sosa for 9.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Angels' Jo Adell batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Adell will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Magneuris Sierra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adell for 6.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
