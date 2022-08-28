Read full article on original website
SkySports
Norfolk Stakes: The Ridler keeps Royal Ascot victory as Amo Racing's appeal is dismissed
The Ridler has retained his controversial victory in the Norfolk Stakes after an independent panel dismissed an appeal lodged by Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing. The Richard Fahey-trained colt drifted markedly in the closing stages of the race, hampering the third Crispy Cat and fourth-placed Brave Nation. Rider Paul Hanagan was...
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.
SkySports
Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season
Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer
3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
SkySports
Alpine make Pierre Gasly enquiries for Formula 1 2023 as Red Bull open door amid Oscar Piastri wait
Alpine are not yet prepared to move on from Oscar Piastri but have made enquiries about Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon has made it clear that he wants Mick Schumacher to race alongside him next year. The F1 dispute surrounding Piastri and Alpine was heard by the governing FIA's Contract...
SkySports
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Queen's Naval College looks to get off the mark at Lingfield on Wednesday
The live action continues to come thick and fast on Sky Sports Racing with three Flat meetings and an evening jumps card to enjoy on Wednesday. 3.00 Lingfield - Naval College battles Treble Joy in warm Novice event. Her Majesty The Queen will be hoping to add another winner to...
SkySports
US Open: Emma Raducanu's title defence ends in defeat by Alize Cornet | Briton hopes exit will be 'a clean slate'
Emma Raducanu's US Open title defence ended at the first hurdle with a nightmare straight-sets loss to France's Alize Cornet at Flushing Meadows in New York. Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches last year but she was error-prone on a windy New York evening and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
SkySports
The Hundred: Oval Invincibles reach final with victory over Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles qualified for the women's final of The Hundred in style, racking up the highest score of this year's competition as they brushed aside the Manchester Originals by 32 runs at Emirates Old Trafford. Story of the match. The Invincibles' score of 163-2 was powered by an unbeaten 79...
SkySports
Rossa Ryan: Young jockey leaving Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after contract is terminated by mutual consent
Rossa Ryan says leaving his role as retained rider for Amo Racing is a "difficult decision" after the young jockey’s contract was terminated by mutual consent. The Irishman's future appeared up in air when his name did not appear as booked for a number of horses for Amo - run by football agent Kia Joorabchian - in August.
SkySports
Republic of Ireland Women 1-0 Finland Women: Girls in Green secure World Cup play-off spot
The Republic of Ireland women's national team have secured a play-off berth as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. The Girls in Green defeated Finland 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Lily Agg, to secure second place in Group A with one game left to play.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League and French Group Three action on stellar Thursday!
5.30 Windsor - Wales & The West set for big night. The winners in Week Three had to be Wales & The West, as they clawed back what looked like an unassailable London & The South lead, and now trail by just a point as we head to Windsor. The...
SkySports
The Hundred: Northern Superchargers inflict rare defeat on Southern Brave but fail to secure knockout stages place
Southern Brave suffered their first defeat of the women's Hundred, losing by 20 runs to Northern Superchargers to leave their hopes of direct qualification to Saturday's final in jeopardy. Story of the match. Laura Wolvaardt's continued run of fine form saw her score 50 off 35 balls as the Superchargers'...
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure Eliminator spot after beating Oval Invincibles
Josh Little's five-wicket haul and a half-century from Wayne Madsen earned Manchester Originals a spot in the men's Hundred eliminator with a six-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles. Story of the match. Both sides knew victory would see them into a clash with London Spirit on Friday for the right to...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton more impressed by Red Bull than Max Verstappen in F1 2022 and says team have proved him wrong
Verstappen and Red Bull have been a scintillating combination in 2022 and arrive at the reigning world champion's home Dutch GP with big title leads (93 and 118 points) after an utterly dominant weekend in Belgium. Verstappen won by almost 20 seconds despite starting 14th last Sunday, and is now...
SkySports
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
SkySports
Super League: Kristian Woolf to leave St Helens at the end of the season
Woolf has made quite the impression in Super League since taking the reins at St Helens in 2020, winning the club's first Challenge Cup in 13 years plus successive Grand Final victories to take the club to three wins in a row. After winning the League Leaders' Shield on Monday,...
SkySports
Premier League
Leeds United vs Everton. Premier League. Elland RoadAttendance: Attendance36,338. L Sinisterra (55'55th minute) A Gordon (17'17th minute)
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Coco Jack can defy top weight in the betting.bet Live Betting Odds Pro 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery Handicap at Hamilton. A three-time winner already this season for George Scott, Coco Jack was last seen lining up in a competitive contest at Goodwood, trying to give weight to all but one of his 11 rivals and he was certainly not disgraced in fourth.
