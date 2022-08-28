ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse

Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.
SkySports

Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season

Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer

3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
SkySports

Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
SkySports

Super League: Kristian Woolf to leave St Helens at the end of the season

Woolf has made quite the impression in Super League since taking the reins at St Helens in 2020, winning the club's first Challenge Cup in 13 years plus successive Grand Final victories to take the club to three wins in a row. After winning the League Leaders' Shield on Monday,...
SkySports

Premier League

Leeds United vs Everton. Premier League. Elland RoadAttendance: Attendance36,338. L Sinisterra (55'55th minute) A Gordon (17'17th minute)
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Coco Jack can defy top weight in the betting.bet Live Betting Odds Pro 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery Handicap at Hamilton. A three-time winner already this season for George Scott, Coco Jack was last seen lining up in a competitive contest at Goodwood, trying to give weight to all but one of his 11 rivals and he was certainly not disgraced in fourth.
