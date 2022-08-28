Read full article on original website
Weber
4d ago
Now the Repukes are trying to control the hospitals like they do everything else in this state.
Reply(29)
41
Kelly Hill
4d ago
Paxton needs to be voted OUT. He is a criminal that is infringing on the freedoms of Texans. He is under 3 indictments. He should be disqualified from running for office. Texas should be free. Not under a Dictatorship.
Reply(5)
17
Lotus
4d ago
They are chipping away at every minority group. Once they get rid of these groups you might be next.
Reply(1)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services warned that continuing to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to treat gender-affirming medical care as potential child abuse would push the agency past "the brink of collapse."
News Channel 25
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert 'In God We Trust' law
"A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!
Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the State. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
Houston Chronicle
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg
Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, have agreed to a Sept. 30 debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott announced last month that he had accepted an invitation to the debate, which will be hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. O’Rourke responded at the time by saying he would be happy to debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the specific event — and pushed for more debates. On Thursday morning, O’Rourke’s campaign revealed it had committed to the Sept. 30 debate while announcing he had also accepted invitations for four other town hall-style debates hosted by news organizations.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trans Youth Investigations Has CPS on ‘Brink of Collapse,' Staff Warns
Continuing to investigate the parents of transgender youth could put Texas’ child protection agency over the brink of collapse, a group of its staffers said in a new court filing. In an Aug. 25 brief filed with the Austin appeals court, 16 current and former employees at the Department...
KSAT 12
‘Extremist attack on history curriculum’ is an attack on teachers, TSTA president says
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas State Teachers Association is calling the delay in updating the social studies curriculum an “extremist attack on history curriculum” and an “attack on teachers.”. On Tuesday, the Texas State Board of Education voted to delay a revision of the state’s social...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?
Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers
Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took steps to keep details of child abuse investigations related to gender-affirming care secret, according to internal agency communications reviewed by The Texas Tribune. The agency’s actions are detailed in more than 900 pages of emails and other...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Dean Malone Wants to Hold Texas Prisons and County Jails Accountable
Chris Cabler worked hard, loved animals and had a big heart. He would help his family whenever he could. He had two grown children he loved dearly and a grandson who was 6 days old when he died. On May 5, 2019, Cabler hanged himself in a jail in Red River County after being arrested for a failure to appear for a ticket for driving without insurance.
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
Greg Abbott’s Inaction on Gun Reform Draws a Rally on Texas Capitol Steps
Governor Greg Abbott is not helping his re-election campaign with the families of those murdered at Robb Elementary back in May, they formed a rally that took to the Texas Capitol this past weekend. According to the Texas Tribune, March For Our Lives in part organized that rally with parents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktxs.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
KHOU
Texas lawyer for far-right Oath Keepers arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
DALLAS — The attorney for a man accused of sedition in the Jan. 6. Capitol riot has also been arrested for her alleged role in the incident, federal authorities confirmed on Thursday. Kellye SoRelle, 43, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding...
Houston Chronicle
Texas prosecutors lied repeatedly, committed perjury in death penalty case, DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two former Tarrant County prosecutors lied and committed perjury in a death penalty case more than a decade ago, says District Attorney Sharen Wilson in a rare request for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to grant the man a new punishment trial. Paul David...
cw39.com
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke set for televised debate, hosted by Nexstar
HARLINGEN, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30. O’Rourke announced Thursday he accepted an invitation, nearly a month after Abbott accepted an...
Comments / 140