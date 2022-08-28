ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 140

Weber
4d ago

Now the Repukes are trying to control the hospitals like they do everything else in this state.

Reply(29)
41
Kelly Hill
4d ago

Paxton needs to be voted OUT. He is a criminal that is infringing on the freedoms of Texans. He is under 3 indictments. He should be disqualified from running for office. Texas should be free. Not under a Dictatorship.

Reply(5)
17
Lotus
4d ago

They are chipping away at every minority group. Once they get rid of these groups you might be next.

Reply(1)
15
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy