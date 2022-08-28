Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
School district presents revised curriculum
The Mount Laurel Township Board of Education presented an overview of its updated curriculum, announced the district’s eligibility for the state’s Preschool Expansion Grant (PEG), and introduced the new principal of Thomas E. Harrington Middle School, all at its August meeting. The district’s revisions to the 2022-‘23 curriculum...
thesunpapers.com
Board praises staffers preparing for new school year
The Evesham Township Board of Education commended district staff for its efforts during summer programs and cited new staff hires at its August meeting. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith said as the new school year approaches, the board and district staff are prepared and eager for students’ return from summer break.
wbgo.org
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
School Should NEVER Start in Eastern PA. Or New Jersey Before Labor Day
Thousands of school kids across our area have gone back to school, but many of them, haven't even had a full day of classes yet. So I am wondering, is it REALLY necessary for schools in the Eastern Pa. and Central Jersey area to EVER start before Labor Day?. TONS...
thesunpapers.com
‘The organization will thrive under her leadership’
In a historic move, the Alice Paul Institute (API) has named Dr. June Deponte Sernak its new chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. DePonte Sernak is the second woman of color and the first Indigenous person to serve as chair in API’s history. The term of her predecessor, Deirdre Webster Cobb, ended in June after Cobb’ nearly three years with the organization.
Yay – New Jersey Teachers Get Free Coffee at these Spots
Are you a teacher? These coffee spots are showing you some love!. Teachers put up with a lot. Not only do they educate children on topics that sometimes don't even make sense to us, but they're often also caretakers, guardians, therapists, and mediators. Many of my friends are teachers, and...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County...
roi-nj.com
Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100
Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
goleader.com
What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches
STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
Court Strikes Down State Law That Gave Millions in Tax Breaks to Casinos
A Superior Court judge in New Jersey has thrown out a state law granting Atlantic City’s casinos tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks, saying that the measure was passed on dubious grounds and violated the state Constitution.
N.J. reports 1,815 COVID cases, 8 deaths; rate of transmission ticks up
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another confirmed 1,815 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths as the rate of transmission begins to rise again. New Jersey’s rate of transmission on Thursday was 0.91, a drop from 1.01 a month ago but an increase from 0.87 on Monday. A transmission...
Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?
A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
New Jersey Globe
Happy Birthday, Jim Florio
Happy Birthday to former Gov. Jim Florio, who turned 85 today. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State Assembly. He spent fifteen years as a congressman from South Jersey and four years as governor. In honor...
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County
Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
newjerseyisntboring.com
NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022
Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit New Jersey: Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
When we visited New Jersey in October, our friends had mentioned the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market is something we should check out. We didn't have time to visit then, but on our recent visit to NJ in the summer, we happened to pass the market by when we remembered we should visit.
5 Awesome Apple Picking Orchards in New Jersey
I'm a huge fan of summer but when it comes to fall I love apple picking. These 5 apple orchards are mentioned by listeners and family members that have been to these orchards and had a blast. Every year our neighbors and friends make a point to set a date...
Raising Cane’s Announces New Jersey Debut With More to Follow
The Louisiana-based chicken chain is planning to launch eight Garden State outposts through 2024.
