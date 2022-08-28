ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

School district presents revised curriculum

The Mount Laurel Township Board of Education presented an overview of its updated curriculum, announced the district’s eligibility for the state’s Preschool Expansion Grant (PEG), and introduced the new principal of Thomas E. Harrington Middle School, all at its August meeting. The district’s revisions to the 2022-‘23 curriculum...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Board praises staffers preparing for new school year

The Evesham Township Board of Education commended district staff for its efforts during summer programs and cited new staff hires at its August meeting. School Superintendent Dr. Justin Smith said as the new school year approaches, the board and district staff are prepared and eager for students’ return from summer break.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
wbgo.org

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
City
Mantua Township, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘The organization will thrive under her leadership’

In a historic move, the Alice Paul Institute (API) has named Dr. June Deponte Sernak its new chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. DePonte Sernak is the second woman of color and the first Indigenous person to serve as chair in API’s history. The term of her predecessor, Deirdre Webster Cobb, ended in June after Cobb’ nearly three years with the organization.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100

Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
PRINCETON, NJ
#First Grade#K12
goleader.com

What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches

STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Education
New Jersey Globe

Happy Birthday, Jim Florio

Happy Birthday to former Gov. Jim Florio, who turned 85 today. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State Assembly. He spent fifteen years as a congressman from South Jersey and four years as governor. In honor...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
GLASSBORO, NJ
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit New Jersey: Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market

When we visited New Jersey in October, our friends had mentioned the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market is something we should check out. We didn't have time to visit then, but on our recent visit to NJ in the summer, we happened to pass the market by when we remembered we should visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

