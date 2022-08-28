ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer roundup: Forest face Aurier decision, Chelsea eye Wilfried Zaha

By Ed Aarons and Fabrizio Romano
 4 days ago
Serge Aurier plays for Villarreal against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League semi-final Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Nottingham Forest have unveiled their 18th signing of the summer but face a decision over whether to add Serge Aurier to the list of new arrivals after agreeing a deal for the Ivory Coast defender.

Renan Lodi was presented to supporters before Forest’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday after the Brazil left-back completed his loan move from Atlético Madrid.

Steve Cooper’s side have already agreed terms to sign the former Tottenham defender Aurier on a free transfer but it is understood they are also interested in the Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibé.

Meanwhile, Tottenham ’s Sergio Reguilón looks poised to join Atlético on a season-long loan after falling out of favour under Antonio Conte. Another sidelined Spurs player, Harry Winks, is in line to move to Sampdoria on loan.

West Ham are closing in on a move for Lucas Paquetá from Lyon for a club-record fee that could reach up to £51m. The Brazilian was due to have his medical on Sunday before signing a five-year contract with the option of a one-year extension.

Chelsea are still hoping to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the end of the transfer window but have been monitoring Wilfried Zaha’s situation at Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast forward has less than 12 months on his contract at Selhurst Park, with Palace still interested in taking Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea following his successful spell last season.

Ethan Ampadu looks poised to join Spezia on loan after Chelsea accepted a deal with an option to make the move permanent for around €15m.

Arsenal fail with late push for Douglas Luiz after Aston Villa reject three bids

Arsenal have failed with a late attempt to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, who are understood to have rejected three offers for the Brazil midfielder. Mikel Arteta had been seeking extra depth with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny sidelined through injury. Douglas Luiz was keen on the switch but Villa would not sanction his departure even though he will be out of contract next summer. Arsenal were willing to pay £25m for the 24-year-old but Villa, who have lost four of their first five league games, stood their ground.
This age of abundance must come to an end to save the planet

Thank you for sharing Emmanuel Macron’s warning about the “end of abundance” (Report, 24 August). It is heartening to see a glimmer of realism creep into a speech by a politician. Humanity has now been exceeding the biocapacity of Earth for well over 50 years, and it beggars belief that both politicians and voters still believe that pursuing GDP might solve the ecological collapse that has been caused by this measure of “wellbeing”.
