Rich pickings from the sports pages for English lessons

The Guardian
 4 days ago
‘What rich pickings I would have had from Barney Ronay’s excellent article on Ben Stokes,’ writes fomer English teacher Pamela Devonald.

As an English teacher in a comprehensive school 40 years ago, I would trawl the Guardian sports pages for synonyms and metaphors to use in class. It was always a fruitful search, but what rich pickings I would have had from Barney Ronay’s excellent article on Ben Stokes (Ben Stokes finds right Test vibes with blend of craft and aggression, 26 August). Guardian writing is truly the best.

Pamela Devonald

Louth, Lincolnshire

Peter Purves is rightly concerned (Rise of tubeless toilet paper a ‘complete catastrophe’, says Blue Peter star, 26 August). How on earth are we going to sow and transplant our leeks? Does everything our parents and grandparents taught us have to be flushed away despite having some residual usefulness?

Peter and Teresa Baddeley

Painswick, Gloucestershire

Claire Stares (Country diary, 26 August) says soldier beetles are often known as “hogweed bonking beetles” due to their propensity for mating. For years my wife and I have called them “shaggers”.

Ken Green

Caerphilly

I note that six out of the eight women you spoke to about the “coastal grandmother” fashion trend live in Brighton or Hove (Report, 26 August). What are they wearing in Bridlington, I wonder?

Toni Silver

Eastbourne, East Sussex

You say the England cricketer Jimmy Anderson is “sailing into his fourth decade” (25 August). Aged 40, he is already into his fifth.

Phillip Khan-Panni

Naas, County Kildare, Ireland

This age of abundance must come to an end to save the planet

Thank you for sharing Emmanuel Macron’s warning about the “end of abundance” (Report, 24 August). It is heartening to see a glimmer of realism creep into a speech by a politician. Humanity has now been exceeding the biocapacity of Earth for well over 50 years, and it beggars belief that both politicians and voters still believe that pursuing GDP might solve the ecological collapse that has been caused by this measure of “wellbeing”.
ENVIRONMENT
Ukraine claims counteroffensive in the south – explained

How did Ukrainian officials frame the attack in Kherson?. At a briefing reported on Monday afternoon, Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, said an offensive in Kherson, the only regional capital Russia has been able to secure since the war began, was under way. Her comments came after video circulated that apparently showed a soldier from the Russian-run self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk saying Ukrainian forces had broken through.
POLITICS
