Bates City, Missouri, man dies in Wednesday morning crash in Jackson County
A 27-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway at Alley Jackson Road
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Police: Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka. According to Police Lt. Edward Stanley, a commercial truck and a bicyclist were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. First responders found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced deceased...
Man shot, killed near Kansas City apartment complex
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a victim outside of an apartment complex on Harrison Street.
Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Man found shot to death early Wednesday in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, found a 50-year-old man shot to death early Wednesday.
1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
Lebanon police: Man shot step-brother during fight then called officers
UPDATE: Law enforcement has released information about the suspect tied to the shooting of Bobby Langston. According to a probable cause statement, Kevin James Ash, 33, of Lebanon called the Lebanon Police Department after shooting his step-brother, Langston. Ash had gotten into a verbal fight with other members of the family when Langston got involved. […]
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
