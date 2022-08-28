ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka. According to Police Lt. Edward Stanley, a commercial truck and a bicyclist were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. First responders found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced deceased...
TOPEKA, KS
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KMBC.com

Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy

HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
HOLDEN, MO
KMBC.com

Man dies after being found unresponsive at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City said they are investigating a man's death Monday at a park as suspicious. Authorities said officers were called about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue. Investigators said a parkgoer saw a man down and called for help. Emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon police: Man shot step-brother during fight then called officers

UPDATE: Law enforcement has released information about the suspect tied to the shooting of Bobby Langston. According to a probable cause statement, Kevin James Ash, 33, of Lebanon called the Lebanon Police Department after shooting his step-brother, Langston. Ash had gotten into a verbal fight with other members of the family when Langston got involved. […]
LEBANON, MO
Hutch Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
