Evanston, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Bears GM Poles not ruling out long-term contract with Smith

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles remains optimistic the team can agree to a long-term contract with Roquan Smith and repair their relationship after the star linebacker requested a trade. "First of all, he’s a good player," Poles said Thursday. "That’s never changed. And he’s a good dude....
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Vaughn, Pollock homer, White Sox beat Royals 7-1

CHICAGO - Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500 (65-66).
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
