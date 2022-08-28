Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago to see high 80s on first day of meteorological fall
CHICAGO - There is a lot of sunshine on the way today. The humidity levels will be a little bit higher than they have been this week but still not out of control. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s going into the evening. Tomorrow, expect some cloud cover with...
Chicago health officials urge residents to get new Covid-19 boosters
CHICAGO - Chicago health officials are getting ready for another big vaccine roll-out. Nearly 1.8 million Chicagoans could soon be eligible for updated Covid-19 boosters, designed to protect against the latest Omicron variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — that make up more than 99.7% of COVID cases in Chicago and the rest of the country.
Hundreds of pilots picketing at airports nationwide as busy holiday weekend approaches
While many are rushing to their gate, hundreds of pilots have taken to picket lines outside a dozen major airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International, Hartsfield-Jackson International and Chicago's O'Hare airport.
'Bike the Drive' returns to Chicago this weekend
No cars on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Just bikes, everywhere. The dream of bike riders is about to come true on Sunday morning.
'Ask CTA' program kicks off at Chicago rail and bus stations, seeking rider feedback
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are getting the chance to tell the CTA what they want to see change to make buses and trains safer for riders across the city. The transit agency launched its "Ask CTA" program Tuesday morning, allowing the public to meet and provide input directly to CTA managers on areas that need improvement.
Bears GM Poles not ruling out long-term contract with Smith
CHICAGO - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles remains optimistic the team can agree to a long-term contract with Roquan Smith and repair their relationship after the star linebacker requested a trade. "First of all, he’s a good player," Poles said Thursday. "That’s never changed. And he’s a good dude....
Ayo Foods partners with Chicago Bulls star Ayo Dosunmu
A Chicago Bulls star is announcing a new partnership, looking to share a taste of his heritage. He's linking up with a West African frozen foods brand to share some fun flavors.
Chicago hospital offers Narcan training as opioid overdoses skyrocket
Wednesday in National Overdose Awareness Day, and one Chicago hospital is working to train everyday citizens on how to help someone experiencing a drug overdose. FOX 32's Dane Placko attended a Narcan training session at Loretto Hospital and has the details.
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
Bears claim OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Las Vegas
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers on Wednesday, a day after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick last year, struggled at right tackle before being moved to guard after...
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
New $1.3M U.S. Customs facility opens at DuPage Airport
A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the grand opening ceremony of a new U.S. Customs facility at DuPage Airport. The $1.3 million facility is set to improve international arrivals at the airport.
Chicago police take aim at street racing and drifting after chaotic weekend
Chicago's top cop says they're cracking down on drag racing and street takeovers after a weekend that saw plenty of both impact several locations around the city.
West Side hospital hosts free Narcan training sessions to help curb overdoses
As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to climb in Chicago and Cook County, residents of one of the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods are getting training for a life-saving drug.
Chicago man charged in deadly Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with murder in the shooting of another man this May in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Damarrion Garron, 18, is accused of gunning down a 26-year-old man on May 30 in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. Garron was arrested Wednesday...
There have been at least 6 attacks on Chicago's CTA Red Line so far this month
CHICAGO - A shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train early Saturday in the Loop is the latest in a string of violent attacks on the Red Line this month. Including Saturday's shooting, FOX 32 Chicago counts at least 6 attacks on the Red in August, along with one person arrested for having a gun:
What's next for migrants bussed to Chicago from Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. until the federal government “does its job and secures the border.”
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Vaughn, Pollock homer, White Sox beat Royals 7-1
CHICAGO - Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday. Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500 (65-66).
