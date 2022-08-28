ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Three former walk-ons earned IU football scholarships this week

It’s one of IU football’s best traditions, but one it was forced to abandon for a couple years due to roster complications created by NCAA eligibility rule changes stemming from the pandemic. On Thursday, just a day before the season opener against Illinois, IU awarded scholarships to three...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana ranked No. 12 in Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook

We are now just over two months from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, and the prognostications for Indiana continue to be favorable. On Thursday, the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook published its top-25 and slotted IU in at the No. 12 spot. That outlook for Indiana follows a consistent pattern of national publications and writers placing the Hoosiers in the No. 10 through 20 spots nationally after the Hoosiers returned 78 percent of their minutes from a year ago.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football 2022 position previews: The quarterbacks

The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the quarterbacks. For a complete position-by-position look at who is coming and going...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Notebook – IU football leaders discuss final preparations for Illinois

As kickoff nears for Indiana football’s season-opening game with Illinois Friday night in Bloomington, four of its most experienced players met with the media following practice Tuesday afternoon. Here is a sampling of what cornerback Tiawan Mullen, wide receiver D.J. Matthews and linebacker Cam Jones had to say ahead of the first contest of the season:
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coordinator Q&A sessions — Illinois week

Watch as IU football offensive and defensive coordinators Walt Bell and Chad Wilt met with the media to preview Indiana’s season opener against Illinois. Both Bell and Wilt are in their first seasons in Bloomington, replacing Nick Sheridan and Charlton Warren, respectively. Indiana kicks off the 2022 season against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals

The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
BROWNSBURG, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
Indiana Daily Student

A piece of IU history facing demolition

The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

