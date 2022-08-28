Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
insidethehall.com
One key question about each of Indiana basketball’s 13 scholarship players entering the 2022-23 season
Hoosier Hysteria is just 36 days away and Indiana’s season opener against Morehead State tips in 67 days. We’ll begin our annual season preview content later this month, but today we are going through one key question about each of Indiana’s 13 scholarship players. Trayce Jackson-Davis: Will...
thedailyhoosier.com
Three former walk-ons earned IU football scholarships this week
It’s one of IU football’s best traditions, but one it was forced to abandon for a couple years due to roster complications created by NCAA eligibility rule changes stemming from the pandemic. On Thursday, just a day before the season opener against Illinois, IU awarded scholarships to three...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana ranked No. 12 in Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook
We are now just over two months from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, and the prognostications for Indiana continue to be favorable. On Thursday, the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook published its top-25 and slotted IU in at the No. 12 spot. That outlook for Indiana follows a consistent pattern of national publications and writers placing the Hoosiers in the No. 10 through 20 spots nationally after the Hoosiers returned 78 percent of their minutes from a year ago.
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio: Talking the IU football opener, Hood-Schifino, IU basketball recruiting on the Hoosier Report
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss the start of the 2022 IU football season, the outlook for freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and the latest with the IU basketball recruiting class of 2023. The segment with Mike Schumann starts...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football 2022 position previews: The quarterbacks
The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the quarterbacks. For a complete position-by-position look at who is coming and going...
thedailyhoosier.com
Notebook – IU football leaders discuss final preparations for Illinois
As kickoff nears for Indiana football’s season-opening game with Illinois Friday night in Bloomington, four of its most experienced players met with the media following practice Tuesday afternoon. Here is a sampling of what cornerback Tiawan Mullen, wide receiver D.J. Matthews and linebacker Cam Jones had to say ahead of the first contest of the season:
Indiana basketball vs. UNC ranked top 10 non-conference game for 2022-23
On November 30th, Indiana basketball will be taking on the 2022 NCAA Tournament runner-up, North Carolina Tar Heels, in an epic ACC/B1G challenge non-conference matchup. When the Hoosiers face the Tar Heels on November 30th, it will mark the six-year anniversary from when Indiana basketball beat UNC, 76-67, in Bloomington on November 30th, 2016.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Athletics announces several improvements around Memorial Stadium for 2022 season
In connection with the kickoff of the 2022 football season, IU Athletics has announced several updates to the gameday experience at Memorial Stadium. Of particular note, a new LED lighting system will makes it debut on Friday night when the Hoosiers face Illinois in Bloomington. The full release from IU...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinator Q&A sessions — Illinois week
Watch as IU football offensive and defensive coordinators Walt Bell and Chad Wilt met with the media to preview Indiana’s season opener against Illinois. Both Bell and Wilt are in their first seasons in Bloomington, replacing Nick Sheridan and Charlton Warren, respectively. Indiana kicks off the 2022 season against...
Illinois Football: Illini game time, injury report, and betting tips vs Indiana
After a week zero victory over Wyoming, the Illinois football team looks to build on momentum against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Illini has only played Indiana twice since 2013, and both matchups went in favor of the Hoosiers by double-digit points. Illinois does lead the series overall, though, 45-24-2. Here...
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
Fox 59
Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
Indiana Daily Student
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Three-month closure starts accelerated renovation for Lafayette Square Mall
August 29 marks the day the former Lafayette Square Mall closed as extensive renovations are set to begin, turning it into Window to the World.
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
