We are now just over two months from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, and the prognostications for Indiana continue to be favorable. On Thursday, the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook published its top-25 and slotted IU in at the No. 12 spot. That outlook for Indiana follows a consistent pattern of national publications and writers placing the Hoosiers in the No. 10 through 20 spots nationally after the Hoosiers returned 78 percent of their minutes from a year ago.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO