Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
SHERMAN, TX
KBAT 99.9

This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
Aviation International News

North Texas FBO's New Terminal Now Active

Rise Aviation, the sole service provider at North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI), has opened its new FBO terminal. The 10,720-sq-ft, two-story building had been planned since 2017, when the location was known as Lake Texoma Jet Center. Decorated with artwork of area landmarks from local artists, the FBO includes a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under all vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County drops property tax rate to mitigate rising property values

In Hunt County, the rate of property taxes will be going down for the fifth consecutive year. The move was made to mitigate the effect of rapidly rising property values across the region. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the new rate is about 36 cents per $100 of appraised value. That’s down from last year’s rate of about 43 cents. The rate reflects a “no new revenue” plan by county commissioners, who are seeking to bring in roughly the same amount of tax revenue as was collected last year. The vote was unanimous.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Rachel Denney

Collin County 2022 Property Tax Rates Are Out — File a General Homestead Exemption to Reduce Your Bill in the Future

Collin County homeowner starting their general residence homestead exemption applicationPhoto by Christine Hume. Collin County will soon be releasing property tax bills to property owners across the county. You can calculate your anticipated taxes by reviewing Collin County's 2022 tax rates. Your total property tax rate will likely include:
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Several counties lift burn ban after rain

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain has finally provided enough relief for several counties to lift their burn bans. After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and Pontotoc counties. And while the rain is certainly good news for the drought, fire officials...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

The PGA’s North Texas Office Is Named

Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. Local Profile recently reported...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

