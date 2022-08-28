Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sherman
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KTEN.com
Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
KXII.com
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott and TxDOT announced a record amount of funding for Texas highways and roads. Some of that money will find its way to the counties bordering the Red River. TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar, and Hunt Counties,...
Aviation International News
North Texas FBO's New Terminal Now Active
Rise Aviation, the sole service provider at North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI), has opened its new FBO terminal. The 10,720-sq-ft, two-story building had been planned since 2017, when the location was known as Lake Texoma Jet Center. Decorated with artwork of area landmarks from local artists, the FBO includes a...
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles…even in their driveways…and make sure the windows are up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under all vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
ketr.org
Hunt County drops property tax rate to mitigate rising property values
In Hunt County, the rate of property taxes will be going down for the fifth consecutive year. The move was made to mitigate the effect of rapidly rising property values across the region. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the new rate is about 36 cents per $100 of appraised value. That’s down from last year’s rate of about 43 cents. The rate reflects a “no new revenue” plan by county commissioners, who are seeking to bring in roughly the same amount of tax revenue as was collected last year. The vote was unanimous.
Collin County 2022 Property Tax Rates Are Out — File a General Homestead Exemption to Reduce Your Bill in the Future
Collin County homeowner starting their general residence homestead exemption applicationPhoto by Christine Hume. Collin County will soon be releasing property tax bills to property owners across the county. You can calculate your anticipated taxes by reviewing Collin County's 2022 tax rates. Your total property tax rate will likely include:
KHOU
Texas lawyer for far-right Oath Keepers arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
DALLAS — The attorney for a man accused of sedition in the Jan. 6. Capitol riot has also been arrested for her alleged role in the incident, federal authorities confirmed on Thursday. Kellye SoRelle, 43, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding...
KTEN.com
Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
KXII.com
Several counties lift burn ban after rain
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain has finally provided enough relief for several counties to lift their burn bans. After more than a month, Grayson County is lifting its ban along with Fannin, Marshall and Pontotoc counties. And while the rain is certainly good news for the drought, fire officials...
The PGA’s North Texas Office Is Named
Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. Local Profile recently reported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30
Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction. The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
