Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Pundit joins calls that Jurgen Klopp putting his arm around Scott Parker was patronising
Jurgen Klopp's actions towards Scott Parker have been brandished as 'patronising' by one pundit, after the Liverpool boss put his arm around Parker. On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool put their poor start to the season behind them, by equalling a Premier League record for the biggest ever win, against Bournemouth. It...
Leeds 'furious' after French side Nice hijack transfer on deadline day, it's pure drama
Leeds are said to be 'furious' after transfer target Bamba Dieng snubbed the Premier League side in favour of a move to OGC Nice. With hours left of Thursday's window, it emerged that Jesse Marsch's side had agreed a deal worth €10million for Marseille forward Dieng, who was expected to travel to Leeds Bradford airport ahead of penning a contract.
Liverpool fans will love Darwin Nunez's reaction to last minute winner
Liverpool fans will have an extra reason to love Fabio Carvalho's winning goal on Wednesday night, after Darwin Nunez's celebration showed he's already settled into life in England. Carvalho scored in the 98th minute, which caused huge controversy with the goal coming three minutes after the originally signified injury time.
