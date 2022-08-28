ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Patrick Baldwin Jr. impressing early in workouts

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Patrick Baldwin Jr. didn’t have the opportunity to play with the Golden State Warriors in summer league, but the 28th pick is apparently impressing the team during his early workouts.

Baldwin was ruled out of participating in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League due to a previous ankle injury suffered in high school. The injury limited him to just 11 games last year at Milwaukee and the Warriors opted to play it safe this summer.

Despite not playing in summer league, Baldwin has dazzled in workouts and has also demonstrated a high level of confidence on the court, according to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In Baldwin’s limited time with the team, he has impressed with his basketball intellect and performances in individual workouts as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that cut his freshman season at Wisconsin-Milwaukee short. “I’ve been shocked by what I’ve seen in an exciting way,” one Warriors staffer said.

Baldwin averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season with the Panthers through his injury. He produced his best game of the season in his debut, recording a double-double on Nov. 9 with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors view the selection of Baldwin from an upside standpoint and are banking he can develop into the prospect many thought he could be in high school. His exact role next season is still to be determined, but it is reasonable to believe the team will bring him along slowly.

As the defending champs, the Warriors may not need Baldwin to step in immediately, which will give him the chance to develop at his own pace. However, if the team can tap into his potential, his addition could pay off in a major way down the line.

Golden State opens up the preseason on Sept. 30 in Japan.

