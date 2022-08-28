Read full article on original website
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'
Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Reunite in Lifetime’s ‘A Christmas Spark’
Christmas is still a good few months away, but Lifetime is already in the Christmas spirit and gearing up for the holiday season. The network has a slate full of new holiday movies on offer for the holiday season and one of them has been added to its cast. According to Variety, Jane Seymour and Joe Lando have been cast to star in A Christmas Spark at Lifetime. The film is part of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup that features two more films.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and More
The cast for director Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis grows even larger as several prominent actors have recently joined the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Coppola's sister Talia Shire, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on The Godfather trilogy as the character Connie Corleone, is set to star in the film with her son Jason Schwartzman, who will also appear in next year's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland Are Unlikely Friends in First 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Images
Coming off the announcement that the upcoming Stephen King adaptation will drop on Netflix this October, the streamer has released first-look images for Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The film is based on a novella of the same name by King that was featured in his recent collection If It Bleeds, and tells the story of a young boy who stays in touch with an older recluse he befriended in life from beyond the grave via iPhone. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will appear in the leading roles, while Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O’Brien, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Peggy J. Scott round out the rest of the cast. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by The Highwaymen and The Little Things director John Lee Hancock.
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
10 Best A24 Movies Just Added To HBO Max
Studio A24 has earned credibility with a string of highly successful films, made recognizable by what fans call ‘A24 vibes’ – their special brand of visual style, quirky tone, and creative expression. Just a decade ago, this small, indie studio took some big risks on unknown writer-directors that made a big impression. Today their films can rival tent-pole productions, with cinephiles keeping a keen eye on the A24 calendar.
Wes Craven's 'Last House on the Left' Is Not Just About Depravity and Violence
Wes Craven has arguably redefined horror more than any other icon of terror. As one-third of the foundational triple Cs of the genre (John Carpenter, Craven, and David Cronenberg), he specialized in pushing the boundaries of what audiences could expect once they settled into seats with a tub of popcorn in tow. Craven blazed onto the scene with grindhouse films like The Hills Have Eyes that shook audiences; created one of the most iconic slasher franchises in Nightmare on Elm Street; and finally outdid himself with the first fully realized postmodern slasher in Scream. Craven was always ahead of the game when re-imagining the capabilities of horror from harsh depictions of brutal realism to uncomfortably amusing death scenes. Though Craven's influential status in horror is a well-trod subject, his first feature film is often overlooked as the blueprint that may have well predicted it all. Fifty years later, The Last House on the Left still holds up next to the likes of more recent gruesome films such as Saw, Hostel, and The Devil's Rejects. Despite its less than favorable reputation, the film undoubtedly points to the intricacy of Craven's craft as a true master of horror.
New 'Hellraiser' Images Introduce Jamie Clayton's Pinhead and Other Horrors
Night House director David Bruckner is ready to unleash hell! New images of Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 film Hellraiser reveal Bruckner’s interpretation of the iconic horror franchise, and even introduce a brand new Cenobite to Pinhead’s ranks. The filmmaker behind the 2020 Rebecca Hall-starring...
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
Frank Darabont's 'The Mist' - Was Mrs. Carmody Right All Along?
Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden) is a character we love to hate. The wicked woman serves as a secondary antagonist in Frank Darabont’s The Mist; an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name. When an ominous mist rolls into town harboring terrifying creatures within, the townspeople are trapped inside their supermarket and religious zealot Mrs. Carmody thrives, believing this is the beginning of the Apocalypse. The woman is infamous around town for being sanctimonious and unstable. It comes as no surprise that when the Mist arrives, Mrs. Carmody inserts herself into the role of a prophet of the Lord, claiming her faith gives her divine protection against the monsters.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Everything We Know So Far About the Netflix Series
Who’s In the Cast of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. When Is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Coming Out?. Is There A Trailer For Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America’s most notorious and infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, he was responsible for the deaths and dismemberment of 17 men and boys. He earned the “cannibal” nickname after it was discovered that he had actually consumed the flesh of some of his victims and stored their remains inside his refrigerator. Since then, there have been five feature-length films and documentaries, several books, and multiple television documentaries that tell his story. Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician) have teamed up with Netflix to create a new limited series about Dahmer. The series will consist of 10 episodes, each told from the different perspectives of Dahmer’s various victims. The pilot will be directed by Carl Franklin (High Crimes), and the remaining episodes will be directed by Paris Barclay (Glee) and Janet Mock (Hollywood), in addition to Franklin.
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
DC FanDome Cancelled in 2022
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced there won’t be a DC FanDome event in 2022. The disappointing news came amidst a complete restructuring of the DC Extended Universe, which included the canceling of multiple productions such as Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's Batgirl and the Supergirl and Wonder Twins movies.
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
'The Visitor' Trailer Reveals a Dark Doppelgänger Conspiracy
Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
'Daliland' Images Offer Surreal Look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as Salvador Dali
Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, Mary Harron’s Daliland has revealed the first look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. The new images released by Vanity Fair see Kingsley as Dali in the 70s, standing hand in hand wife Gala, played by Barbara Sukowa. Other images see a portrait of Kingsley as Dali standing next to Andreja Pejic as Amanda Lear. On the other hand, Miller is seen alone in another image as a younger iteration of the renowned painter.
