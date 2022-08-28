Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Sept. 2-5: Music, Field of Honor, triathlon
Here is what’s going on Labor Day Weekend. 80z Nation, relive the ‘80s. Food trucks will open at 6 pm and the show begins at 6:30 pm. Outside food and beverage is permitted with the exception of alcohol. Small coolers are allowed. Liberty Park, 25 E. Iredell Ave., downtown Mooresville.
corneliustoday.com
Davidson ringing community dinner bell at Beaver Dam
Aug. 30. The Town of Davidson is holding a community dinner on Sept, 22 at the historic Beaver Dam plantation house on Davidson-Concord Road. They’re serving BBQ, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, cookies and brownies. “I am a firm believer in the fellowship of breaking bread together—it’s a great...
corneliustoday.com
Dominion Gas capped old, unmarked gas line near downtown
Sept. 1. There was another gas leak near the Cain Center resulting in the temporary closure of Catawba Avenue. Town officials said old, unmarked gas lines nearby are to blame. “So with digging and heavy machinery close to the unmarked lines, sometimes they will crack or get crushed,” said Tyler Beardsley, assistant town manager.
corneliustoday.com
Skadoosh building comes before Town Board
Aug. 31. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Town Board will consider a rezoning for a four-story mixed-use building on Tuesday Sept. 6. If approved, the building would be located near the corner of Jetton Road Extension and Bethel Church Road, just below Dynamic Ballroom and UPS. Details. Developer Justin Ckezepis...
