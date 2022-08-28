One dead in Saturday’s shooting in Clinton Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. — A woman is dead after a deadly shooting Saturday evening in Clinton Missouri.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Louise Avenue to report a shooting around 6:15 p.m. and located a woman who was identified as 28-year-old Ashton Christine Alexander with apparent gunshot wounds.

She died at the scene.

A 27-year-old man, who was also a resident was arrested on a 24-hour investigative hold for murder but has not been charged at this time.

The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate.

