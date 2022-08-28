Alliance – Beginning in September, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Please register your child(ren) at the circulation desk. Themes include “A Grandparent’s Love” on September 6th and 8th, “School Adventures” on September 13th and 15th, “Around the World” on September 20th and 22nd, then “Bee Kind” on September 27th and 29th. Story Time includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, crafts and more.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO