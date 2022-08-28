Read full article on original website
Haden wins inaugural Hot Springs Open Championship
Scott Haden, far right, holds the championship trophy custom-made locally by Mike Sommer, which remains on display at the Southern Black Hills Golf Course Clubhouse. Also pictured are the tournament’s other top-five finalists, including from left, Nina Myers, Ron Foster, Schuyler Wetzel and Tim McElroy. ____________________________________. By Brett Nachtigall.
Chadron PD investigates unattended death
The Chadron Police Department is continuing the investigation into the death of a 19 year old Chadron man. Chadron Rescue and Chadron Police were dispatched Monday evening, to a call regarding Zachary Lemke, who was found unresponsive by family members in their Chadron home. Efforts to resuscitate Mr. Lemke were...
Explore hidden gems Sowbelly Canyon, Coffee Park near Harrison
Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
'Business After Hours' to be held in Chadron
The 45th anniversary of "Business After Hours" will be held in Chadron on Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Morford Decorating . For more information contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 308-432-4401.
Dobby's Frontier Town to hold fall festival
Dobby's Frontier Town will hold their annual fall festival Sept. 17 -18. The fall festival is one of Dobby's biggest fundraisers of the year in Alliance. Saturday's time is 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday is from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be food, music performers, and...
Commissioners to consider changes to wild turkey seasons for 2023
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Aug. 31 meeting at Fort Robinson State Park. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the park’s Buffalo Barracks, 3200 U.S. 20, Crawford. The proposed changes to orders for the...
Alliance Police Dept. Report-Aug 21-27,2022
P202200706 08:50 FOUND : FOUND black and yellow bike found on the 1700 block of Sweetwater Ave/Bike deemed found property/Bike stored in the Bicycle Warehouse Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200711 09:20 FOUND : FOUND Found key was turned into dispatch. Key was found in the road near 10th and Dakota....
Mission Store to offer Mini-Grant Program
The Mission Store, Inc. is offering its 15th annual year of Mini-Grants. All organized, non-profit groups are eligible for funds through the Mini-Grant Program. This program starts each year on September 1st and runs to October 15th. The Mission Store is a nonprofit organization whose goals are to accept donated...
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance library to hold 'Story Time' in September
Alliance – Beginning in September, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Please register your child(ren) at the circulation desk. Themes include “A Grandparent’s Love” on September 6th and 8th, “School Adventures” on September 13th and 15th, “Around the World” on September 20th and 22nd, then “Bee Kind” on September 27th and 29th. Story Time includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, crafts and more.
