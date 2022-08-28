Read full article on original website
Thursday Hits: Frost focused on working hard with Husker squad, not outside opinion as home opener approaches
It's not a short week but maybe has felt like one just a bit to the Huskers, who are looking to bounce back at home after the trip to Dublin last week. Husker head coach Scott Frost said after Thursday's practice he likes how his team has found its footing throughout the week prior to meeting North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference
Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
Alberts on tickets still left for Husker football games and staying focused amid the noise
The next three Husker home football games are sold out, which will take Nebraska to 385 consecutive. Beyond that, just like the Husker football program itself this season, there's plenty of work to do if the sellout streak will last through this season. No question how the football team handles...
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
