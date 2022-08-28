ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead

Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Scott Frost press conference quick hits

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media in Lincoln on Tuesday morning as his team looks to put its week zero loss to Northwestern behind them. The temperature around the football team has risen following the loss, and Nebraska will play its home opener against North Dakota. Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Tuesday Press Conference Updates

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy