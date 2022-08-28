Two dead, another hurt in shooting at house party in south Phoenix

Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting at a large house party in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say they got a call just after 1:30 a.m. to the area of 24th Street and Baseline Road for a report of a loud house party with possible gunshots.

When officers arrived, there were dozens of vehicles at the scene, and some were blocking the street.

As officers attempted to make contact with the homeowner, they heard several gunshots coming from the backyard. Police reportedly saw "dozens" of partygoers take off running as officers made their way to the backyard.

They found three people with gunshot wounds in the backyard. Two were dead at the scene, and a third was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men who died have been identified as 21-year-old Xavier Martinez and 21-year-old Robert Puentes.

There is no information on suspects at this time according to Phoenix Police.

Homicide detectives have been called and are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is the second fatal shooting in the area over consecutive weekends.

Not far from Sunday morning's shooting scene, one person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 21st.

A pursuit with a vehicle believed to be connected to that shooting ensued after it left the area at a high rate of speed.

Four people were detained after the pursuit, but it was determined they were not connected to the shooting.

It's not known if the two shootings are connected.

With two deadly shootings so soon, neighbors are left in a state of fear.

"We don't know the extent of it. We didn't know the extent of it until we pulled up and they were pulling bodies out, you know," says a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous.

That neighbor says they were actually sitting in the backyard last Sunday when another house party ended in gunfire.

"At that point that’s when we went and took cover behind the car and ducked down on the dirt and then the shooting stopped. We were like 'okay, okay' trying to gather ourselves behind the car and then it started again, so we ran into the house," the neighbor says.

Police later found the body of 23-year-old Steven Magana in the alley, where a vigil is now set up. It's just feet away from the crime scene of this second shooting. Neighbors just don't want this to continue.

"The most nerve-racking part about it, I think, is that it could literally be anybody. Hoping isn’t enough these days. After the first time, you would think that would be enough," says neighbor.

