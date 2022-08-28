ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

At least 10 victims in 5 separate weekend shootings in Denver, Aurora

By Robert Garrison
 4 days ago
DENVER — Police are investigating after at least 10 people were shot in five separate incidents in Denver and Aurora over the weekend.

A double shooting early Saturday morning near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver left one man dead and another wounded.

Later that night, a woman was shot in the 4200 block of North Quivas Street in Denver and drove herself to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Early Sunday morning, two separate Denver shootings left six people wounded.

A man, a woman and two juveniles were shot at or in a home in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Their conditions are not known, and police have not announced if any arrests were made. A shelter in place was established for residents in the area shortly after the shooting, but that order has since been lifted.

Around the same time, a double shooting in the 3700 Block of North Globeville Road in Denver left a man and a woman wounded. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

And in Aurora, a man in his 20s walked into an emergency room seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the area of the King Soopers store located at 655 North Peoria Street.

No arrests have been announced in any of the five separate shootings.

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Firearms aren't the problem, they don't shoot by themselves. It's all of the ridiculous morons out here with a firearm that choose to use them to equalize any and all of there problems with that firearm. It's the power people feel that they have in possessing a firearm along with malicious evil intent that's a problem. Stay the hell home if you can't interact with other people without malice. All of these shootings Everyday is way past stupid, just a bunch of unnecessary foolishness that will Never make sense AT ALL....

2
 

