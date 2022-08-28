ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

franklincountynow.com

Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River

(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
DEERFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire Station Cost Pegged at $18M

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The initial estimate for a new fire station came in at just below $18 million, the fire district's Building Committee learned on Wednesday. But there are a number of unknowns at this stage of the design process, and the committee noted at least one opportunity Wednesday to trim the budget by choosing a gas-fired HVAC system over an electric-powered variable refrigerant flow system.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
businesswest.com

Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story

When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
LUDLOW, MA
WSBS

Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall

Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Community Honors Loved Ones on Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County had 62 fatal overdoses last year, 33 occurring in Pittsfield. Community members marked National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with a memorial at the Common and a vigil at Park Square. The event — organized by Living in Recovery — aimed to memorialize those...
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Board Quits in Protest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Five members of the Police Advisory Review Board have resigned, leaving only Lt. Col. Thomas Grady of the Sheriff's Department on the panel. Chair Ellen Maxon confirmed on Thursday that being barred from reviewing the report on the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella was the final straw.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

First Friday Features Light & Sound Art in Former Bank

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A new installation to open at 90 Main St. during First Friday seeks to bring new life to a former bank building. This light and sound installation, "Exponential," will be on view this fall and winter in an effort to think about the future of the space and contribute to the atmosphere of the city's downtown, said architect and designer Karla Rothstein.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Defendants in Delacruz-Batista, Tatro Homicides Arraigned

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Superior Court on Monday arraigned the third of four defendants charged with murder in the homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Naquan Miller, 43, faces charges of murder, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and description of documents and objects. The court ordered that Miller be held without the right to bail.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Ocean City Today

Two women charged with indecent exposure in Ocean City

Two women from Upstate New York were arrested in Ocean City last week for indecent exposure, after one was seen swimming naked in a private pool and the other repeatedly flashed her private area to officers. Mandy Mari Ruggaber, 40, of Liverpool, New York, and Brandy Marie Duxbury, 37, of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT Reopening Route 20 Eastbound On-ramp

LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be reopening the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 90 at exit 10 in Lee on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The on-ramp is scheduled to be reopened during afternoon hours after detour restrictions have been removed. The...
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

New sketches released in hopes of solving 1982 disappearance in Florida

FLORIDA, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new sketches in hopes someone will be able to help solve a 1982 disappearance in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that 18-year-old Lynn Burdick went missing sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. while she was working at Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on Route 2 in Florida on April 17, 1982.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

