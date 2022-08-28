ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FinanceBuzz

12 Hot Housing Markets Where the Good Life is Still Affordable

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Housing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios Raleigh

More than $4 billion in new construction planned for downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh is on the verge of another apartment boom that could add thousands of residents in the coming years. Driving the news: More than 8,300 housing units are planned or under construction, according to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance's State of Downtown Report, which was released Wednesday.That will bring the total downtown units to just over 16,000 — more than double the current amount. Why it matters: The apartment growth could help fuel a retail comeback downtown, which has struggled to regain foot traffic since the pandemic and remote work has emptied offices. But while office workers aren't yet returning...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

House sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million

The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
RALEIGH, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Infrastructure#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
cbs17

Raleigh’s PNC Arena holding job fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Raleigh’s PNC Arena is holding a job fair on Tuesday, and they are looking to fill hundreds of positions. Arena officials said they have more than 400 part-time event staff positions to fill. The jobs range from concession stand leaders, cooks, retail associates, security jobs, and...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

She is the first woman of color to lead at the LGBT Center of Raleigh

The LGBT Center of Raleigh has a new leader, and she is the first woman of color in the position since the nonprofit organization was founded almost 30 years ago. Patricia Corbett is the first woman of color to be the face of the center, which has been open for more than 30 years.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
House Rent
cghsnc.org

Looking back: Gibbons becomes first integrated school in NC

The first Black students began class at our school on Aug. 31, 1954. Bishop Vincent Waters mandated the integration in 1953, one year before Brown v. Board of Education. Cardinal Gibbons, known as Cathedral Latin at the time, became the first integrated school in the state of North Carolina, admitting six students from St. Monica grade school. (Editor's note: There is now a stairway in our school dedicated to St. Monica's influence on our school)
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialists warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
CARY, NC
WECT

Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy