Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Jail for cannabis dealer found with two machetes and £200 in car
An 18-year-old has been sentenced after he was caught dealing drugs in Aylesbury. Michael Bushay, of Holtspur Avenue, Wooburn Green, was found with around £600 of cannabis on him when he was arrested. On June 7, 2021, police officers stopped a vehicle Bushay was driving in Springfield Close. When...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car
Dealer Gregory Smith has been jailed after police found cocaine, cannabis, and £800 in his car. The 39-year-old was pulled over by police in Aylesbury in July last year. Police searched his vehicle and discovered the drugs and cash. He was arrested at the scene. Smith, of Tugela Street,...
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Porta Potty drug bust
Homeless man arrested in Plainfield in a porta potty allegedly in the possession of fentynal and drug paraphernalia all over the porta potty
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife claims hitting her cheating husband and his mistress with her car seconds after she saw them kissing was an 'accident'
When Christie Lee Kennedy saw her husband kissing another woman she felt her 'whole life had been torn apart'. But the 37-year-old has denied deliberately driving into her cheating spouse and his mistress just seconds later. Kennedy had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she discovered...
Police warning after drink driver 'shoves coins in mouth' to evade breathalyser
Police have issued a warning after a driver attempted to evade a breathalyser test by 'shoving' coins into his mouth. The driver was pulled over on Saturday night (August 27) in Bolton after he was caught driving through a red light in front a police car that had been patrolling in the local area.
Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative
The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Robbers mess with the wrong shopkeeper! Moment thieves are chased out of shop by ex-police constable armed with a bottle of vodka
Dramatic CCTV caught the moment a would-be robber messed with the wrong shopkeeper - who turned out to be a former special police constable who chased him off with a bottle of vodka. Dilan Mendis, who spent 12 years serving with the Metropolitan Police, was behind the counter when two...
British woman arrested in Mexico after ‘trying to smuggle ten kilos of cocaine’ stuffed in bottles and bags through Cancun airport
A British woman has been arrested in Mexico after she was allegedly trying to smuggle 10 kilos of cocaine stuffed in packets and bottles in a double-bottom suitacase into the country through Cancun airport. The woman, whose name has not been released, flew from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Mexico and was...
26 alleged gang members indicted for numerous celebrity home invasions
On Aug. 29, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office reported that they indicted 26 people who carried out a series of robberies at celebrity’s homes. The indictment says that most people named are a part of a gang involved in home invasions that target both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta. Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton were four of the alleged victims targeted.
Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video
Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
Man Arrested After Allegedly Trafficking Stolen McDonald's Pokémon Cards
A man from Pima, Arizona was arrested on 14 August facing charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property, The Gila Herald reports. After being pulled over by an officer, it was discovered that Troy Partin, 32, had a box of McDonald's Pokémon cards in his car, which had been reported as missing.
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Girl, 11, ‘touched inappropriately by man in park’ as police launch appeal
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was “touched inappropriately” in a park. The child was walking along a path in broad daylight when a man appeared and grabbed her arm during the incident in Portsmouth.He went on to touch her over her clothing and make inappropriate comments.The incident happened at around 4.30pm in Stamshaw Park on Monday, according to Hampshire Police.Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk The force said the 11-year-old girl managed to get away from the man. She was followed for a...
Daily Beast
He Tried to Steal a Car. The Cop Who Killed Him Just Walked.
Last week, body-camera footage was released from the shocking incident in which a North Carolina police officer shot a 29-year-old man several times, stopped to say “shots fired” into his radio, and then shot at him again. Brandon Combs had fled to the inside of Officer Timothy Larson’s...
Comments / 1