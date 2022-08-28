ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

buckinghamshirelive.com

Jail for cannabis dealer found with two machetes and £200 in car

An 18-year-old has been sentenced after he was caught dealing drugs in Aylesbury. Michael Bushay, of Holtspur Avenue, Wooburn Green, was found with around £600 of cannabis on him when he was arrested. On June 7, 2021, police officers stopped a vehicle Bushay was driving in Springfield Close. When...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis in his car

Dealer Gregory Smith has been jailed after police found cocaine, cannabis, and £800 in his car. The 39-year-old was pulled over by police in Aylesbury in July last year. Police searched his vehicle and discovered the drugs and cash. He was arrested at the scene. Smith, of Tugela Street,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

26 alleged gang members indicted for numerous celebrity home invasions

On Aug. 29, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office reported that they indicted 26 people who carried out a series of robberies at celebrity’s homes. The indictment says that most people named are a part of a gang involved in home invasions that target both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta. Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton were four of the alleged victims targeted.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video

Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
MONTE VISTA, CO
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 11, ‘touched inappropriately by man in park’ as police launch appeal

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was “touched inappropriately” in a park. The child was walking along a path in broad daylight when a man appeared and grabbed her arm during the incident in Portsmouth.He went on to touch her over her clothing and make inappropriate comments.The incident happened at around 4.30pm in Stamshaw Park on Monday, according to Hampshire Police.Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk The force said the 11-year-old girl managed to get away from the man. She was followed for a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

He Tried to Steal a Car. The Cop Who Killed Him Just Walked.

Last week, body-camera footage was released from the shocking incident in which a North Carolina police officer shot a 29-year-old man several times, stopped to say “shots fired” into his radio, and then shot at him again. Brandon Combs had fled to the inside of Officer Timothy Larson’s...
CONCORD, NC

