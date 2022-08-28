Read full article on original website
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”
Wedding bells were ringing, and Bravo’s cameras were rolling as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot earlier this week. After four years together, the Vanderpump Rules stars threw a massive destination wedding in Cancun for their family, friends, and fellow reality TV stars. The over-the-top celebration had over 100 guests, but one […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kyle Richards Reveals What Mauricio Umansky Is "So Annoying" About When It Comes to Farrah's Wedding Planning
The RHOBH mom got real about her daughter's upcoming nuptials and her excitement for future grandchildren. From the moment Kyle Richards' eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie got engaged late last year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and husband Mauricio Umansky already wanted to kick the wedding planning into high gear.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble
The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Sister Wives Star Reveals Gender of Impending Twins: What is Mykelti Brown Having?!?
Mykelti Brown has some exciting news to share. On Tuesday, the occasional Sister Wives star followed up on her June reveal that she’s pregnant with twins… by telling fans whether she’s expecting two boys; two girls; or one of each gender. Are you prepared to find out...
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video
Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”
This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Claims Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hook Up Wasn’t a One-Time Thing
There’s more where that came from! Craig Conover hinted that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s hookup was not a one-time occurrence. “It wasn’t a short-lived thing,” the Southern Charm star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 22, while promoting season 8 of the series. “I definitely know that.”
