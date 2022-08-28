ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough”

Wedding bells were ringing, and Bravo’s cameras were rolling as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot earlier this week. After four years together, the Vanderpump Rules stars threw a massive destination wedding in Cancun for their family, friends, and fellow reality TV stars. The over-the-top celebration had over 100 guests, but one […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Skips Scheana Shay’s Wedding, Says “Going To One Was Enough” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
The List

Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble

The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
