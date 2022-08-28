Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide; investigation leads police to suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police said Thursday that they were led to another suspicious death while investigating the homicide near Third and P Streets. Police announced the arrest of William Wright, 55, in the slaying of Ronald George a 61-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a grassy field around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Deputies arrest second man involved in robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies have arrested a second man involved in the robbery of a 33-year-old Beatrice woman, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. On Wednesday around 3 p.m., deputies and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles in Omaha. Wagner said Miles was...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting that critically injured 19-year-old woman
Replacing the 42nd and D Street bridge will be a complex project impacting traffic. Three people were found dead in a home. Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.
Omaha man suspected of both Frontier Justice burglaries arrested this week
18-year-old Terry Barfield was arrested earlier in August after police say they found a firearm stolen from Frontier Justice on him.
WOWT
9 guns, cash found during Seward County traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was arrested after nine guns and cash was found during a traffic stop on I-80. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on I-80 near MM 375.
klkntv.com
Biker assaulted and robbed by three men on MoPac Trail, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A biker was assaulted and robbed by three men Tuesday morning while riding on the MoPac trail in east Lincoln, police say. Around 9:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was arriving at McAdams Park near 44th and Y Streets when three unknown men approached him. One...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Officers involved in Omaha apartment shooting identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department released the names of the officers involved in a shooting earlier this week. OPD said the officers involved were Jason Martinez, a 20 year veteran of OPD, and Jennifer Turner who has been on the force for 7 years. Authorities said an update...
kfornow.com
Man Jailed For Robbery/Assault Suspected of Having Stolen Items
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–As Lancaster County deputies served a warrant at a garage in southwest Lincoln that’s connected to a 40-year-old man arrested Saturday for a robbery and assault case near Roca, they found some items that may have been taken in other unrelated cases. On Wednesday, Sheriff...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
WOWT
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. Joe Claypool, 44, is in custody for two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he’s accused of cutting out four...
Suspected meth and fentanyl found in Nebraska traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
kfornow.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
A Lincoln Police cruiser blocks off westbound traffic on Cornhusker Highway, after a deadly crash Monday evening, Aug. 29, 2022 at 35th and Cornhusker. This is looking west toward the scene. (Elijah Herbel/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (August 30, 2022) Lincoln Police today identified the motorcycle rider who died in a...
WOWT
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
klkntv.com
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
WOWT
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
WOWT
Omaha police make an arrest in gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha. Omaha Police and the ATF revealed video this summer of two bold burglaries at Frontier Justice at 82nd & West Center. The first burglary took place in late...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
A 60-year-old Lincoln man was killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent cutting or stabbing in a field between the city's homeless shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, according to Lincoln Police officials. Officers and medics responded to the field, near Third and P streets behind Community Action, just...
KETV.com
Loose tire hits oncoming traffic near Gretna interstate, injures two people
GRETNA, Neb. — Officials responded to a multiple-injury crash near Gretna Wednesday afternoon. By the westbound Gretna exit 432 on Interstate 80, law enforcement said two people were injured in the accident. Officials said a tire came off 82-year-old Clifford Kern's Dodge Avenger traveling eastbound and struck two vehicles...
