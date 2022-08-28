Read full article on original website
Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
Three reasons to visit BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo this fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo has been popular among locals for the past 52 years. As home to over 800 animals from around the world and a family-friendly community-focused organization that hosts numerous events, the zoo is well-liked for a slew of reasons. And in...
Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
Baton Rouge woman files multiple complaints after sticky mess surfaces outside of apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says she knows exactly when her neighbors go to the restroom, because it ends up in her backyard. She said her apartment managers were not listening, so she called “Newsline 9″. Corleaner Childs says that has become a part...
La. teens can win cash prizes in September’s ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ contest
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a September 1st reminder to local teens, inviting them to enter the statewide ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ video contest during the month of September. The purpose of the contest is to encourage young...
Photos: Collection of stuffed, exotic animals among stolen property recovered in Garden District raid
BATON ROUGE - Police found a myriad of mounted, exotic animals and several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10...
Person shot at popular Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire had people scrambling for cover at the usually quiet Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said it was a normal evening at the park, located along Dalrymple Drive just south of the Garden District, when people heard what they thought was fireworks around 7 p.m..
Local kids invited to audition for roles in BREC’s production of Xanadu Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 1980s musical fantasy film starring the late Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly in his final role is coming to a local stage this fall, according to the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC). BREC’s Independence Park Theatre...
LSP: Baton Rouge woman with dementia missing, possibly headed to Bastrop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. According to LSP, the missing woman has been identified as 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Authorities said Frazier...
Celebrating 25 never tasted so sweet: Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 cakes Thursday morning!
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a massive cake giveaway at all locations, including Baton Rouge, starting at 9 am. The first 250 guests will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake. Nothing...
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
Rowdy guests causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new rules
KILLIAN - A quiet, peaceful home overlooking the Tickfaw River could be yours for less than $300 a night, all through a short-term rental. The neighbors say that is where the problem lies. People are showing up on weekends, hosting loud and rowdy parties into the night. "It's new traffic...
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Loyal Service Project will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by offering volunteer opportunities for organizations and employees to help reduce food shortage. Due to rising inflation and low inventories, lack of food has reportedly increased. One in five children in the...
Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
Free museum Sunday, standup comedy and more family fun this weekend in Baton Rouge
Let your kids release their inner artist at the LSU Museum of Art’s first-ever Toddler Thursday program this Thursday, Sept. 1. At this Toddler Thursday, students will learn about portraiture and how to capture their image in their art. After learning, students will be able to create their own portraits on paper plates to take home and display.
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
Residents express concern of overgrowth at New Iberia cemetery
New Iberia is looking to help after residents reached out about uncontrolled, uncut grass growing over graves and walkways at St. Matthews Cemetery.
