Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
NEW ROADS, LA
cenlanow.com

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Three reasons to visit BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo has been popular among locals for the past 52 years. As home to over 800 animals from around the world and a family-friendly community-focused organization that hosts numerous events, the zoo is well-liked for a slew of reasons. And in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge woman with dementia missing, possibly headed to Bastrop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. According to LSP, the missing woman has been identified as 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Authorities said Frazier...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Loyal Service Project will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by offering volunteer opportunities for organizations and employees to help reduce food shortage. Due to rising inflation and low inventories, lack of food has reportedly increased. One in five children in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Free museum Sunday, standup comedy and more family fun this weekend in Baton Rouge

Let your kids release their inner artist at the LSU Museum of Art’s first-ever Toddler Thursday program this Thursday, Sept. 1. At this Toddler Thursday, students will learn about portraiture and how to capture their image in their art. After learning, students will be able to create their own portraits on paper plates to take home and display.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

