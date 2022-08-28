The Monterey Days Festival begins Friday, September 2 with vendors open at 6 p.m., the pageant for ages 4-7 and 8-12 at 6 p.m, and music at 8 p.m. ET. The town-wide yard sales begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., the Monterey Public Library book sale goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the food booths, and art and craft vendors open at 9 a.m. Catch the pig contest is at 2p.m., a cake walk begins at 4:30 p.m., the Pulaski County Tribe’s mural dedication is at 5 p.m., the parade line-up is at 5 p.m. at the Meeting Place of Monterey with the parade at 6 p.m., and music through the rest of the night.

MONTEREY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO