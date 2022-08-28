Read full article on original website
Richard A. “Dick” Carmean
Funeral services for Richard A. “Dick” Carmean, 84, of Grovertown, will be Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drew’s Gift of Music.
Feasibility Study Underway in Knox
City of Knox Mayor Dennis Estok told the city council last week that a meeting with the company they hired for the hotel feasibility study happened Tuesday, August 23. Mayor Estok said he along with Starke County Economic Development Foundation (SCEDF) Executive Director Lisa Dan and Starke County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenda Palmer met with the company chosen for the study, Core Distinction Group. They specialize in comprehensive and hotel feasibility market studies. Business professionals new to the hospitality industry use Core Distinction Group’s services for help in franchise and management agreement understanding and negotiations.
Monterey Days Festival Begins Friday, September 2
The Monterey Days Festival begins Friday, September 2 with vendors open at 6 p.m., the pageant for ages 4-7 and 8-12 at 6 p.m, and music at 8 p.m. ET. The town-wide yard sales begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., the Monterey Public Library book sale goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the food booths, and art and craft vendors open at 9 a.m. Catch the pig contest is at 2p.m., a cake walk begins at 4:30 p.m., the Pulaski County Tribe’s mural dedication is at 5 p.m., the parade line-up is at 5 p.m. at the Meeting Place of Monterey with the parade at 6 p.m., and music through the rest of the night.
North Judson Moves Forward with Rate Ordinances
The North Judson Town Council discussed the sewer and water rate ordinances during their special meeting Tuesday night. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said they will be introducing the new rate ordinance at their next meeting Tuesday, September 6 for the first reading. He said rates are going to change, but there should not be any surprises as they have had discussions on what will be introduced next week during previous town council meetings.
Master Utility Plan Survey Helps City of Knox
The City of Knox received 58 responses from their Master Utility Plan Survey earlier this month. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok announced at the Knox City council meeting Tuesday, August 23 they were pleased with the responses and the surveys will help them moving forward. The City of Knox has applied...
Food Pantry Looking to Hire New Manager
Community Services of Starke County has a part-time position available for a food pantry manager. The position is three days per week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The pay is $11.50 per hour. Candidates must be good with people and be able to do some lifting. If interested...
Narcan Training Set for August 31
The Starke Taskforce for Overdose Prevention, in partnership with Alcohol and Addictions Resource Center, is hosting free community Narcan training sessions in Knox Wednesday, August 31. Participants will be trained in how to use Narcan, an opiate antidote which reverses an opioid overdose. Opioids include heroin, fentanyl, methadone, and prescription...
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to Minimize Disruption of Fuel Supply Following Fire
Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an Executive Order Monday that suspends certain regulations in order to minimize the disruption of adequate fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in surrounding states after an electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery on Aug. 24. The fire caused the refinery to cease production.
