Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Highway 6 & 50 closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Weekly Drought Monitor update shows improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Drought Monitor update released on Thursday, September 1 showed some change, and the change was in a good direction. Severe Drought has covered Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties since May 24, and the severe drought has been persistent. Only a small area of severe drought is still shown from near Delta to near Montrose. The rest of Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties have improved.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Grand Junction, CO

Traffic
Traffic
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO

Local
Local
Colorado Government

Local
Local
Colorado Traffic
KJCT8

GMUG announces availability of record of Irene Mine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests have coordinated with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to initiate a removal action at the abandoned and inactive Irene Mine Site located in Ouray County, Colorado. The removal action is expected to be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Robbery suspect apprehended on North Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police responded to a call reporting an armed man inside a business on North Avenue Thursday afternoon. KKCO’s crew spotted about five police cars and we have received reports that the man has been apprehended. This story is still developing, and more information will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Hunters be aware: CPW seeking comment on potential limits to elk archery hunting licenses in Grand Mesa area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public comment on potential changes to elk archery hunting licenses for the Grand Mesa area. CPW states that over-the-counter license sales are currently unlimited and not restricted by sex for the entirety of the Grand Mesa hunting areas. It is currently seeking comments from the public about a possible limit to the amount of OTC elk archery licenses available.
MESA, CO
KJCT8

Fremont County systems hit by cyberattack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fremont County employees were notified of an attack on their workplace’s systems that may have compromised their personal information Wednesday. The Governor’s Office of Information determined that the culprit behind the cyberattack used BlackCat ransomware software. Also known as ALPHV, the software has compromised...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Applications now available for residential burn permits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health will start accepting residential burn permits on September 1, 2022. The fall burn season runs through September 30 for the City of Grand Junction, and through October 31 for the rest of Mesa County. Residents can apply online for permits. More...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
MESA COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KJCT8

Grass off-leash temporarily closed at Las Calonias dog park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The east side of the off-leash park at the Dog Park at Las Calonias is temporarily closed for routine aeration and fertilization. Temporary signs marking the closure have been posted at the park. The park routinely closes sections of the park for maintenance to ensure...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT WOLVES

SOMETIME'S THE BEST LESSONS ARE TAUGHT BY THE SMALLEST TEACHERS...THAT'S WHAT WE FOUND WHEN WE MET NOAH... A 5-YEAR OLD GRAND JUNCTION BOY WITH A SINGLE... SIMPLE MISSION. FOR THE NEXT WEEK AND A HALF OR SO...YOUR DOG WON'T BE ABLE TO GO TO THE OFF-LEASH DOG PARK AT LAS COLONIAS.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
soprissun.com

BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet

In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
COLORADO STATE

