Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Girl, 7, shot dead after ‘fight at family gathering escalated into gun battle and she was caught in crossfire’
A GIRL has been shot dead after a fight at a family gathering escalated into a gun battle and she was caught in the crossfire. Police were called out to Jackson Street in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood following reports a 7-year-old was killed. According to 11alive, several police vehicles...
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
HipHopDX.com
California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29
Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
Violent street gang broke into Atlanta homes of celebrities, athletes and influencers, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The...
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
thesource.com
“Godfather” of Gorilla Stone Gang Gets 20+ Years For Racketeering In Casanova RICO Case
An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week. Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company
It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
Nurse charged with killing 6 might have lost consciousness, suffered mental collapse before crash
A new filing obtained by The Times details Nicole Linton's history of bipolar disorder before the deadly crash and a doctor's reactions to her mental state at the time of the collision.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Twerking During Performance at a High School
Erica Banks is catching some heat for twerking in front of mostly male students during a performance at a high school. On Friday (Aug. 19), a video surfaced of Erica Banks performing in front of students at Frederick Douglass High School’s pep rally in Atlanta. In the clip, the...
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Comments / 3