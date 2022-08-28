ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)

One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
WAUSAU, WI
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
STOCKTON, CA
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Arrested After Teasing Return To The Company

It seems that a former WWE star has found himself in some legal trouble as PWInsider is reporting that Patrick Clark, known to NXT fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested in Florida on 8/26 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is the second time that Patrick Clark was arrested in...
ORLANDO, FL
HipHopDX.com

Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'

Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
HOUSTON, TX

