Movies

People

Olivia Wilde Says Bradley Cooper Was a 'Great Supporter' to Her While Making 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde says Bradley Cooper offered helpful support while she directed and starred in Don't Worry Darling. While talking with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde, 38, opened up about the making of the upcoming thriller, including why she decided to appear in the movie, and her relationship with the movie's main stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
People

Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source

Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
People

Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
People

'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
People

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Gave Away Their Parents at Georgia Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids played an important role in their Georgia wedding celebration. Their children — Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials last month in Georgia. Lopez and Affleck were married in Las Vegas in July.
People

Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'

Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
People

Queen Rania of Jordan Puts Arms Around Future Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law in Birthday Photo

Queen Rania is grateful for her growing family. The royal turned 52 on Wednesday and marked the milestone by posting an Instagram photo with her four children — Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hasheem — plus Hussein's new fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, and Iman's fiancé, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, who both stood closest to Queen Rania for the family photo.
People

People

