Olivia Wilde Says Bradley Cooper Was a 'Great Supporter' to Her While Making 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde says Bradley Cooper offered helpful support while she directed and starred in Don't Worry Darling. While talking with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde, 38, opened up about the making of the upcoming thriller, including why she decided to appear in the movie, and her relationship with the movie's main stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
People
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates as His Son, 8, Gets His First Barrel Wave While Out Surfing Together
On Wednesday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 39, celebrated one of his 8-year-old sons tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time on Instagram. He shares twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, though he did not name which of the boys scored the surfing accomplishment.
Blac Chyna Shares Photos from Daughter Dream's First Day of Kindergarten: 'Proud Mom Moment'
On Tuesday, The Real Blac Chyna star shared adorable photos of 5-year-old Dream Renée — whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian — embarking on a new adventure. "Dream's First day of Kindergarten💕," Chyna, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "Proud mom moment 🥹😇."
People
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
Cameron Diaz marked her 50th surrounded by friends. The Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her milestone birthday Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu, a source tells PEOPLE. There with her for her special day were husband Benji Madden, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, her The Other Woman costar Leslie Mann and Mann's husband Judd Apatow, all in a private area of the restaurant for the occasion.
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
People
Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'
Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez —...
Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival
Hillary Clinton is living la dolce vita in style. The former secretary of state, 74, dressed for success while attending the world premiere of White Noise Wednesday at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The politician chose an outfit that fit the late-summer vibes of the event, in an airy...
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
People
Inside Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Issues: 'He Tends to Do Things on a Whim' (Source)
When Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone in a Palm Beach, Florida, courthouse Aug. 19, the move surprised many. Just three months before, the pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with gushing his-and-hers Instagram posts. And Stallone himself confirmed in July the family was filming an upcoming reality series for Paramount+.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Gave Away Their Parents at Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids played an important role in their Georgia wedding celebration. Their children — Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials last month in Georgia. Lopez and Affleck were married in Las Vegas in July.
Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'
Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
Queen Rania of Jordan Puts Arms Around Future Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law in Birthday Photo
Queen Rania is grateful for her growing family. The royal turned 52 on Wednesday and marked the milestone by posting an Instagram photo with her four children — Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hasheem — plus Hussein's new fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, and Iman's fiancé, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, who both stood closest to Queen Rania for the family photo.
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors
Tom Schwartz had to have a sit-down with Vanderpump Rules cast mate James Kennedy after rumors bubbled up that Schwartz crossed a line with Kennedy's ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. Schwartz, 39, addresses the rumors he and Leviss, 27, hooked up at Coachella in April. Though Schwartz said that he "wasn't...
Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet Photos of Sons Andrew and Amaré's First Day of School
Sterling K. Brown is reflecting on one of parenting's bittersweet moments. On Wednesday, the This Is Us alum shared a photo of sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, posing together while sitting on a stoop. The two boys look handsome in polo shirts, shorts and sneakers with big smiles.
People
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays with Ducks and Speaks Spanish in the Dominican Republic: Watch
The "WAP" hitmaker shared images of Kulture, 4, smiling and gently holding a small duck in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, where is her family originally hails from. Alongside the adorable images, Cardi B added the caption "Country Life." The photos were complemented by a video of Kulture hanging out with...
People
Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five. On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name. "2...
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
People
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!. The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire. Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a...
People
