What 2Pac Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive

HIPHOPDX – 2Pac’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 17-minute video sheds light on what ‘Pac — who remains a beloved and fascinating figure more than 25 years after his death — was really like in the studio, as told by some of his closest collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, E-40, DJ Quik and Warren G.
Chris Rock Reveals He Declined 2023 Oscars Hosting Gig Due To Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars due to the Will Smith slap that took place at this year’s ceremony in March. According to The Arizona Republic, the comedian revealed he declined an invitation to host the next Academy Awards during his show at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday (August 28).
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film

Kendrick Lamar has turned his tumultuous track “We Cry Together” into a short film — check it out below. K. Dot’s latest music video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrives after actor Taylour Paige teased the visual back in May. Kendrick had also premiered the short film at the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A. back in June.
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse

JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
Swae Lee’s Eminem ‘Stan’ Remix Has Fans Begging For Full Version

Swae Lee shared a brief cover of Eminem‘s “Stan” on TikTok this week, and now fans are begging for a full remix. In the clip, Swae can be seen meandering around his apartment shirtless as he sings the song’s hook, which was sampled from the opening lines of “Thank You” by British singer Dido.
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage

Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview

Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg

DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’

JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
Drake Confuses Fans As He Calls 2020 'Hardest Year In Human History'

Drake has called 2020 “the hardest year in human history” because of the COVID pandemic, and this has left a number of people confused. The comments were made in the new Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, which follows the meteoric rise of Lil Baby. In a part of...
Drake & Gucci Mane Were 'Close' To Releasing Joint Mixtape, Says DJ Drama

Drake and Gucci Mane’s joint mixtape was “close” to happening, according to DJ Drama. The Gangsta Grillz honcho shed light on the rumored project during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, explaining he was responsible for connecting Guwop and Drizzy in the first place.
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears

Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
