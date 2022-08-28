JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO