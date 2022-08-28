Read full article on original website
What 2Pac Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive
HIPHOPDX – 2Pac’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 17-minute video sheds light on what ‘Pac — who remains a beloved and fascinating figure more than 25 years after his death — was really like in the studio, as told by some of his closest collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, E-40, DJ Quik and Warren G.
Chris Rock Reveals He Declined 2023 Oscars Hosting Gig Due To Will Smith Slap
Chris Rock has reportedly turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars due to the Will Smith slap that took place at this year’s ceremony in March. According to The Arizona Republic, the comedian revealed he declined an invitation to host the next Academy Awards during his show at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday (August 28).
Diddy Fulfills One Of His 'Biggest Dreams' - Hitting The Studio With Dr. Dre
Diddy is celebrating the fulfillment of a lifelong dream — finally hitting the studio with Dr. Dre. On Tuesday night (August 30), the veteran Bad Boy shared an Instagram post consisting of five photos of the dynamic duo in the lab, looking hard at work. He wrote in the...
Comedian Hannibal Buress Talks Rap Career & Drops Freestyle Over Black Moon Classic
Comedian Hannibal Buress has opened up about his rap career and dropped an impressive freestyle over Black Moon’s “How Many MC’s” instrumental. The comic stopped by Sway’s Universe to talk about how the pandemic helped provide him enough time to transition out of comedy into a budding rap career.
Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film
Kendrick Lamar has turned his tumultuous track “We Cry Together” into a short film — check it out below. K. Dot’s latest music video from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers arrives after actor Taylour Paige teased the visual back in May. Kendrick had also premiered the short film at the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A. back in June.
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Chris Rock Called Out By Nicole Simpson’s Family For Comparing Her Murder Scene To The Oscars
Chris Rock has been called out by Nicole Brown Simpson’s family after making a distasteful joke comparing her 1994 murder to him returning to the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith’s slap last year. Rock made the joke at a recent show in Phoenix, where he said...
JAY-Z Says He Slightly 'Cheated' With His One Take 'GOD DID' Verse
JAY-Z has admitted he didn’t quite do his verse on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID” in one take, revealing that he practiced it a couple of times before hitting the booth. Earlier this week, Hov’s longtime engineer Young Guru said the Marcy legend spit his almost four-minute verse for DJ Khaled’s new album in a single go. Despite their long history of working together, Guru explained he’d never seen anything like it before.
Swae Lee’s Eminem ‘Stan’ Remix Has Fans Begging For Full Version
Swae Lee shared a brief cover of Eminem‘s “Stan” on TikTok this week, and now fans are begging for a full remix. In the clip, Swae can be seen meandering around his apartment shirtless as he sings the song’s hook, which was sampled from the opening lines of “Thank You” by British singer Dido.
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage
Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview
Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg
DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
JAY-Z Wants A ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Remix: ‘That Record Is So Hard’
JAY-Z might have more bars for DJ Khaled on the way following his almost four-minute verse on “GOD DID.”. Hov took part in a Twitter Spaces on Wednesday (August 31) alongside Khaled, Roc Nation’s Lenny S and other music industry figures. During the conversation, Genius‘ Rob Markman asked JAY-Z if he had any other favorite songs off the GOD DID album, which prompted him to suggest a remix of the Jadakiss-helmed “JADAKISS INTERLUDE.”
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Vow To Stop Fighting During Awkward Encounter With Paparazzo
Los Angeles, CA – Blueface and Chrisean Rock were stopped by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Monday (August 29) and vowed to stop getting into physical altercations. When the paparazzo asked how they plan to better their relationship, Rock said crassly, “Not to hit him in...
DJ Khaled Takes Over Yonkers Streets To Shoot New Video With Jadakiss: 'Top 5 In The Building!'
Yonkers, NY – DJ Khaled shut down a couple of streets in Yonkers, New York this week in order to direct a music video for “Jadakiss Interlude” starring The LOX rapper himself. On Monday (August 29), the decorated producer posted a video clip of the shoot to...
Drake Confuses Fans As He Calls 2020 'Hardest Year In Human History'
Drake has called 2020 “the hardest year in human history” because of the COVID pandemic, and this has left a number of people confused. The comments were made in the new Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, which follows the meteoric rise of Lil Baby. In a part of...
Yo Gotti Rapper GloRilla Calls Out Body-Shamers, Gets Coi Leray's Support: 'She Said What She Said!'
Yo Gotti-signed rapper GloRilla has evidently had enough of body shamers. On Wednesday (August 31), the 23-year-old Collective Music Group spitter hopped on her Instagram Stories to address some of the comments she’s seen online, which include suggestions she should get a Brazilian Butt Lift. “This my last time...
Drake & Gucci Mane Were 'Close' To Releasing Joint Mixtape, Says DJ Drama
Drake and Gucci Mane’s joint mixtape was “close” to happening, according to DJ Drama. The Gangsta Grillz honcho shed light on the rumored project during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, explaining he was responsible for connecting Guwop and Drizzy in the first place.
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears
Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
Kanye West Sparks War With Gap Over Allegations Of Secret Meetings + Design Theft
Kanye West isn’t on social media all that often these days, but he took some time this week to fire off some allegations aimed at Gap. On Tuesday (August 30), the G.O.O.D. Music founder voiced his upset over the company not informing him of a meeting, writing on Instagram: “Gap held a meeting without me?”
